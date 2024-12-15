Ten Days Before Steelers Game, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Ankle Injury

Just 10 days ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Christmas game against the Kansas City Chiefs, QB Patrick Mahomes left Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns with a win and a limp. Mahomes was injured late in a 21-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns, getting his leg awkwardly bent and hobbling off the field mid-way through the fourth quarter.

Mahomes was crunched backwards just after releasing this throw, in obvious pain the moment he got hit and as he came off the field.

After turning the ball over on downs, once the Chiefs offense came back on the field minutes later, backup QB Carson Wentz entered the game. In the moment, it wasn’t clear if that was related to Mahomes’ injury or game circumstance, the Chiefs leading the Browns 21-7 with only five minutes to go.

The team deemed Patrick Mahomes as questionable with an ankle injury. He did not return and was spotted limping as the game ended.

"Mahomes moving gingerly, and Kansas City improves to 13-1 on the season." pic.twitter.com/qHMUEY4JW6 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 15, 2024

Prior to his injury, Mahomes threw for two touchdowns but was inefficient as the Chiefs’ sluggish offensive season continues. He completed just 19-of-38 passes for 159 yards and two scores, those coming on short throws to TE Noah Gray and ex-Steeler WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Though the Steelers and Chiefs don’t meet until Week 17 on the NFL calendar, the matchup isn’t far away. Pittsburgh and Kansas City are playing on Christmas Day, a rare Wednesday matchup, giving both teams less time to get healthy and prepare. Because of the Christmas game, the Steelers and Chiefs will also have a short week entering Week 16, each playing on Saturday. Pittsburgh will visit the Baltimore Ravens while Kansas City will host the Houston Texans.

Wentz is the only other quarterback on the Chiefs’ 53-man roster. He finished the game 2-of-2 for 20 yards. The team also has Chris Oladokun on its practice squad. A Steelers seventh-round draft pick in 2022, he was quickly released – something he thanks Mike Tomlin for – and has won two Super Bowl rings with the Chiefs.

Without much clarity now, Mahomes’ situation is worth watching even with the Steelers playing the Philadelphia Eagles today and the Ravens in six days.