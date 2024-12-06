T.J. Watt: Lack Of Playoff Success Has Been ‘A Huge Thorn In My Side’

T.J. Watt may be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ record holder for sacks and one of the best players in franchise history, but he hasn’t won a playoff game with the team yet. For one of the most successful franchises in NFL history, it’s almost unfathomable to think that Watt hasn’t won a playoff game, but Pittsburgh has yet to win in the postseason since the year before Watt was drafted. He’s 0-3 in playoff games that he’s played in with the Steelers (he was inactive for last year’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills due to injury). In an interview with DJ Siddiqi of sportscasting.com, Watt said it’s been bothersome for him not to have a playoff win.

“Anybody who has followed me throughout my career knows that it’s all about the team and just trying to get to the playoffs and have success when we get there,” Watt said. “I’m just trying to win games and get to the playoffs and have my first playoff win. It has been a huge thorn in my side since I’ve been here.”

This season might be the best chance Watt has to win a playoff game during his tenure with the Steelers, as they’re currently 9-3 and hold first place in the AFC North. QB Russell Wilson has the offense hitting its stride following a 44-point outburst in Week 13 against the Bengals. Pittsburgh had opportunities to win in the past, but came up short in winnable games in 2018 against the Jaguars and 2021 against the Browns.

There are a lot of guys on the team this year who are hungry for playoff success, and Watt along with Cameron Heyward might be the most motivated to win due to their relative lack of success. Postseason wins could help both of them build a Hall of Fame resume and serve as a reward for everything they’ve put into the game. The veteran leadership of Wilson is also a plus, and he’s a proven winner with a Super Bowl title. For someone who’s been so good his entire career, Watt just doesn’t have the success in the postseason that a top-tier player should. This season should hopefully remove that thorn in his side.

Before the season, Wilson said the Steelers wanted to win for Heyward, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Watt. Through 12 games, they’ve done that. They need to keep their momentum going into the postseason, but this looks like it could finally be the year that Watt gets his white whale with a playoff win.