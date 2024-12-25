Steelers Will ‘Take The Wrapper Off’ George Pickens, Says Mike Tomlin

The best present the Pittsburgh Steelers could’ve gotten today was having WR George Pickens in their lineup. Missing three games with a hamstring injury, Pickens returns to an offense that needs him. And Mike Tomlin intends to get the most out of him in an effort to upset the Kansas City Chiefs.

Speaking pre-game on Netflix, Tomlin was asked the benefit of Pickens being back.

“I’m gonna take the wrapper off of him,” Tomlin told sideline reporter Melanie Collins. “A guy of his talents, he wins one-on-one matchups, and so oftentimes he dictates coverages and creates a light box at times in a running game. So it’s not only about the stats that he creates, it’s the opportunity that this presence creates for others.”

Pittsburgh has lost two of the three games without Pickens and their passing-game has suffered. Over the past three games, the Steelers are averaging just 19 points per game, a far cry from what they were posting at their peak.

He faces a five-star matchup in his return. Pickens should see Chiefs top CB Trent McDuffie, an underrated player but someone the team felt comfortable with enough to trade L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans early in the offseason.

As Tomlin notes, Pickens’ benefits go beyond his individual ability to make plays. Teams began playing more two-high shells to defend him and the vertical passing game, taking defenders out of the box and making it easier to run the football. Something that’s also been a struggle without Pickens, especially in the team’s Week 15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles where RB Najee Harris “led” the team with 14-rushing yards as the Steelers rushed for 56 in a loss.

Pickens isn’t the only returning player. Defensively, the team is getting back SS DeShon Elliott along with DL Larry Ogunjobi and CB Donte Jackson. They’ll be without No. 1 corner Joey Porter Jr. due to a knee injury but to beat the Chiefs, the Steelers are going to have to score. Pickens will help provide points.