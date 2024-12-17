Steelers’ Week 16 Tuesday Injury Report: Seven Players DNP, Ogunjobi Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first injury report ahead of a crucial Week 16 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Per the team, seven players sat out Tuesday’s practice session, five due to injury. QB Justin Fields (abdomen), WR George Pickens (hamstring), SS DeShon Elliott (hamstring), CB Donte Jackson (back), and EDGE T.J. Watt (ankle) did not participate. LB Patrick Queen and DT Cam Heyward also sat out but due to rest, not injury.

DL Larry Ogunjobi (groin) was a limited participant.

The Steelers held a walkthrough during today’s practice, a lighter session compared to their normal day’s work. Still, it was a practice and not an estimated report that can occur during a condensed week.

Steelers’ Tuesday Injury Report

DNP

QB Justin Fields (abdomen)

WR George Pickens (hamstring)

DT Cam Heyward (rest)

EDGE T.J. Watt (ankle)

ILB Patrick Queen (rest)

SS DeShon Elliott (hamstring)

Limited

DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin)

The team held practice a day earlier than usual because of the shortened schedule. The team practices Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday ahead of Saturday’s game versus the Ravens.

A healthy squad two weeks ago, the Steelers have quickly racked up injuries. Pickens and Watt are the two most notable, the former suffering a hamstring injury ahead of the Cleveland Browns game while the latter rolled his ankle late in the Steelers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday. Pickens has missed the past two games, and his status is uncertain for this weekend. While he was an official DNP today, he worked on the side, the first sign of him returning to practice and ultimately the playing field.

Watt is more likely to play, Mike Tomlin telling reporters yesterday he was “optimistic” about his chances of suiting up. He turned his ankle against the Eagles but had a clean X-ray and was working around “rather comfortably” Monday, per Tomlin.

Like Pickens, Elliott and Ogunjobi sat out the Eagles game. Pittsburgh replaced Elliott by starting veteran Damontae Kazee and increasing Minkah Fitzpatrick’s snaps near the line of scrimmage. Dean Lowry and Isaiahh Loudermilk saw an increase in snaps in place of Ogunjobi while Montravius Adams returned from injured reserve to help in sub-packages.

Jackson suffered a back injury during the Eagles game and did not finish, replaced by James Pierre. Fields was hurt on his lone offensive snap after taking a hard shot on a slide. If Jackson can’t play Saturday, Cory Trice Jr. will be active after not dressing in his two games back from injured reserve. If Fields can’t serve as the No. 2 quarterback, Kyle Allen will step into that role.

Heyward and Queen will start Saturday. Pittsburgh and Baltimore kick off at 4:30 PM/EST.