Steelers Week 14 Wednesday Injury Report: Slew Of Players Rested, Four Others Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 14 game against the Cleveland Browns. Per the team, a long list of players were held out due to rest today while four others were limited. Not practicing due to rest were: WR Mike Williams, RB Najee Harris, FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, OG Isaac Seumalo, TE MyCole Pruitt, DT Cam Heyward, and DL Larry Ogunjobi.

EDGE T.J. Watt was limited due to rest. Three others were limited due to injury: WR Calvin Austin III (concussion), EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle), and NT Montravius Adams (knee).

CB Corey Trice Jr. (hamstring) practiced in full.

No player sat out of practice completely due to injury, a great sign for so late in the season.

Steelers Wednesday Injury Report

DNP

RB Najee Harris (rest)

WR Mike Williams (rest)

TE MyCole Pruitt (rest)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

DT Cam Heyward (rest)

DL Larry Ogunjobi (rest)

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (rest)

Limited

WR Calvin Austin III (concussion)

NT Montravius Adams (knee)

EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle)

EDGE T.J. Watt (rest)

Full

CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring)

Speaking with reporters during his weekly Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin said he “fully” expected Highsmith to play this weekend. He’s missed the past three games with an ankle injury but should return this weekend. It’ll be the fourth time this season the Steelers have had their top three EDGE players of T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig, and Highsmith available in the same game and the first time since Week 3, a game Highsmith left mid-way through due to a groin pull.

“I’m so excited about the potential of getting Alex Highsmith back and the development of Herbig, the acclimation of Preston,” Tomlin said of the prospect of having a healthy room. “You can’t run out of rush men, particularly in December. And so it’s exciting.

“Make no mistake, there’s enough work for all parties involved, and we’re excited about sorting that out as we prepare.”

Per the PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo, Highsmith says he feels much better and expects to play this weekend even after being limited today. Hopefully, he’ll return full by Thursday.

Alex Highsmith said his ankle feels a lot better today than it did on Friday. He was limited today but confirmed what Mike Tomlin said yesterday. He’s expected to return against the Browns. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) December 4, 2024

While still in concussion protocol, the fact Austin practiced today is an encouraging sign for his Sunday status. The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo shared this video of Austin working with the team.

Calvin Austin, who is in concussion protocol, doing some work at practice. pic.twitter.com/zDFSJur1bt — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) December 4, 2024

He won’t be eligible to be cleared until later this week.

Trice and Adams remain on injured reserve but could be activated ahead of the Browns’ game. Trice’s deadline is Thursday, meaning the Steelers must either activate and place him on the team’s 53-man roster or keep him on injured reserve the rest of the season. Trice suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3 while Adams suffered a knee injury on the first play of Week 7. The team can wait until Saturday to activate him or leave him on IR into next week.

Most of the rested players have gotten days off throughout the season. While it might seem strange for Mike Williams to receive a rest day, he hasn’t and won’t have a bye week this year. Because of when he was traded from the New York Jets before his bye and after the Steelers’ week off, he’s on track to play in 18 games this season. The same goes for EDGE Preston Smith.

The Steelers and Browns kickoff Sunday at 1 PM/EST.