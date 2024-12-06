Steelers’ Week 14 Friday Injury Report: Pickens Suffers Hamstring Injury, Adams Ruled Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Per the team, WR George Pickens (hamstring) is questionable for the contest. He was limited during Friday’s practice, though he spoke with media after the session.

NT Montravius Adams (knee) practiced fully but has been ruled out. He remains on IR.

All other Steelers practiced in full and do not carry game statuses into the Browns game. That includes EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle).

Steelers’ Friday Injury Report

DNP

None

Limited

WR George Pickens (hamstring – questionable)

Full

WR Calvin Austin III (concussion – no game status)

NT Montravius Adams (knee – out)

EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle – no game status)

CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring – no game status)

All Others Previously Rested (none with game statuses)

Until Pickens’ injury, it was shaping up to be as squeaky clean of an injury report as you’ll see for this late in the season. WR Calvin Austin III is expected to play after suffering a concussion in the Steelers’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. He had to clear the multi-step protocol process but should suit up without missing a game. Austin has scored a touchdown in his past two games, including one against the Browns in Week 12.

Now, the attention will turn to Pickens. The fact that he spoke with reporters post-practice is a positive sign but added to the report so late in the week, presumably tweaking something in practice, makes his status uncertain. And one certainly worth watching not just for the war of words between him and the Browns’ secondary but for his impact on the Steelers’ passing game.

If he can’t play, the team will count on Van Jefferson and Austin to step up. WR Scotty Miller would also likely dress while the Steelers would lean on their tight ends and running backs. WR Mike Williams could have an increased role, catch-less since his Week 10 debut.

Highsmith will return to action after a three-game absence, giving Pittsburgh its top three EDGE players back. Highsmith could have his playing time curtailed in his first game back, especially as EDGE Nick Herbig continues to shine. He’s forced a fumble in three-straight games. If he does it a fourth, he’ll be the first player to do so since Khalil Mack in 2018. Preston Smith and Jeremiah Moon will be the No. 4/5 outside linebackers though it’s fair to wonder if one of them will be inactive due to the Steelers’ top-end health.

Trice was activated off injured reserve yesterday and added to the 53-man roster. If he dresses, he’ll play on special teams and be a backup cornerback.

Most players who appeared on the Steelers’ injury report early in the week were held out due to rest. All those players are healthy and will suit up against the Browns.

Pittsburgh and Cleveland kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.