Steelers Waive RB Jonathan Ward

The Pittsburgh Steelers have waived RB Jonathan Ward, the team announced Wednesday. His release creates a spot for CB Cory Trice Jr. to be activated from IR and added to the 53-man roster by Thursday.

Trice’s 21-day window to return closes tomorrow. By then, the Steelers will either need to add him to the 53-man roster or keep him on injured reserve for the rest of the season. After practicing fully Wednesday, it’s likely Trice will get activated. He will serve as cornerback depth and help out on special teams. The Steelers’ dime defender prior to getting hurt in Week 3, it’s not clear if he’ll have an immediate defensive role after his return now that CB Cam Sutton is back.

Ward has spent the past several weeks inactive as the team’s No. 4 running back now that Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, and Cordarrelle Patterson are healthy. Ward’s appeared in four games this season, carrying the ball five times for 22 yards. He also logged a healthy amount of special teams snaps. He could re-sign with the team’s practice squad after clearing waivers.

A veteran who signed after impressing during rookie tryouts, Jonathan Ward also turned heads in training camp until a late-camp knee injury sidetracked him. Still, he did enough to be added to the practice squad and called upon once injuries struck Pittsburgh’s backfield.

For his NFL career, Ward has appeared in 46 games. He’s carried the ball 22 times for 91 yards while chipping in six receptions. He’s spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, and Cleveland Browns.

Montravius Adams remains on injured reserve but is practicing with the team, the veteran nose tackle limited during Wednesday’s session. If the Steelers want to activate him for the Browns game, the deadline is Saturday at 4 PM/EST.

Pittsburgh and Cleveland kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.