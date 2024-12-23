Steelers Vs. Ravens Week 16: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now 10-5, with a second-straight loss to a playoff bound team, and unable to clinch the AFC North crown against the Baltimore Ravens. Instead, they now have the same record and earned their playoff berth in convincing 34-17 fashion, flipping the script on typically close slugfests. Pain.
In this article I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and takeaways from watching the film.
Offense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Two players.
WR Ben Skowronek is the highest grade on offense (89.2 grade, 10 snaps). He had two nice catches for in the first quarter. Nice seam past the defense for 17 yards with YAC, first chain mover for Pittsburgh. Also had a 3rd & 7 conversion, a scramble drill comeback for a plus catch on the sideline. Both plays came on drive two, on an encouraging TD drive. Also noted good run blocking, PFF disagreed (59.4). 89.1 REC grade (led the team).
TE MyCole Pruitt (82.4, 14) caught his first TD of 2024, a play-action that freed him for the wide-open one-yard snag in the back of the end zone, this was the aforementioned second drive, a big early answer to tie the game at seven. 84.9 REC. I noted an up and down blocking day, but PFF liked it more 70.2 PBLK, 67.4 RBLK.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Three here.
G Isaac Seumalo (75.5, 60) had a good game overall, noting good moments in both run and pass blocking, including situational and red zone play. Some negative reps included getting pushed back, and allowing a tackle and on the ground once as a run blocker. I expected a bit lower PBLK (81.9), but a stronger RBLK (69.6).
WR Calvin Austin (73.6, 48) had a very nice day on 4/5 receiving. The highlight was a double explosive 44 yard go ball, a fantastic back-shoulder toe tap contested catch on the sideline that was huge in setting up another TD drive in the third quarter. On the same drive, ran a great over the middle route on 3rd and 6 to get to the red zone and set up another score. 72.9 REC, way to step up.
RB Cordarrelle Patterson (70.0, 3) iced that drive with a wheel route catch from the backfield, contested heavily but showed strong hand to keep the bobbled catch alive for the 12-yard TD. Quality over quantity, making the most of his rare opportunities. 74.4 REC.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
None.
Defense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
DL Isaiah Loudermilk (80.1, 23). This grade surprised me. While he did make some plays, including five combined tackles, including run stops, most came with the game well at hand, and meaningful ones went for successful runs. Did have a nice hustle play on a screen too but went for 16 yards on the chase down, and had a ton of lost reps in the game too. 82.1 RDEF, 71.6 TACK, and non-factor 53.2 PRUSH (no pressures).
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Three players. EDGE Alex Highsmith (76.7, 26). His highlight was a nice strip sack, winning handily around the edge early in the game, but unfortunately bounced Baltimore’s way and retained. Team-high five pressures, four hurries, and Pittsburgh’s only sack. Four combined tackles, two for stops, including a good no gain assisted run tackle. More lost reps against the run. 90.8 PRUSH by far Week 16’s best at the time of this article. 75.2 TACK, 60.5 RDEF.
LB Payton Wilson (73.0, 22). Noted a nice day in coverage, as he did in the first matchup. Covered RBs and TEs well, and three tackles were all stops (PFF only credited one). As you probably guessed from watching the game, he was among a poor run defense outing, including a missed tackle, gap/angle issues, and block shedding. 76.6 COV, 69.3 PRUSH (no pressures), 53.0 RDEF, 31.6 TACK.
LB Mark Robinson (70.2, 5) has rarely played on defense, appearing in his third game this season with his most snaps. Stayed clean in a run gap for a one-yard solid tackle on RB Derrick Henry, and also provided a hurry as a pass rusher. 71.4 TACK, 68.5 RDEF, 60.7 COV, 56.2 PRUSH (seemed low).
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
A whopping nine here.
LB Patrick Queen (49.4, 62). Against his former team, led Pittsburgh with eight combined tackles, with just two stops. He unfortunately continues to miss tackles though, with two against the run this game. Poor gaps, reactions, angles, oh my. He did have some good coverage, but negatives in that regard as well, namely a 16-yard catch allowed. Had one pressure, but on four attempts. 65.0 COV, 52.2 PRUSH, 42.8 RDEF, 38.4 TACK.
DL Montravius Adams (45.1, 21) added some juice as a pass rusher with a pressure (also drew a holding call), along with a quick win for a one-yard run stop on his lone tackle. Largely painful otherwise, losing his fair share of pass rushes, and run defense particularly waned in the second half including his membership in the unwanted missed tackle club. 64.5 PRUSH, 41.9 RDEF, 25.7 TACK.
CB Cam Sutton (44.6, 19). The main negative was a coverage bust on the seven-yard TD in the second half. Third red zone TD in a row, with too many miscommunication issues for a playoff team this time off year. Yeah, there are injuries on the back end, but pros are paid to be ready. Was also sent on a red zone pass rush that didn’t go well. 62.4 RDEF, 59.0 PRUSH (both too high), 40.0 COV.
CB Cory Trice Jr. (43.5, 49) returned after last playing in Week Three. Certainly rust, and played more than expected (Joey Porter Jr. exited, Donte Jackson out). Unfortunately, that was an element of the secondary’s lack of success, but no excuses. He did have five combined tackles, but only one stop highlights the chunk play variety overall. Couple plus coverage reps, but below the line overall. 53.9 COV, 50.5 TACK, 43.9 RDEF.
LB Elandon Roberts (41.1, 47). Another at the position that wasn’t his best as a run defender. Normally his forte, and did have two run stops, including a TFL on just two tackles. Missed a tackle as well on a chunk run, with a stiff-arm adding insult to injury. Was also below the line in coverage and pass rush, though I did not one good one effecting an incompletion. 58.1 RDEF, 49.5 PRSH, 37.0 COV, 28.1 TACK.
S Damontae Kazee (36.3, 42) is also playing more in DeShon Elliott’s absence. Part of the coverage busts on arguably two TDs, missed a run tackle, and took poor angles too often. All seven of his tackles were solo, and on cleanup duty on chunk plays. Some props to that open field tackling, but emphasizes the difference to what Elliott has provided the Steelers. 63.7 TACK, 61.1 RDEF, 35.2 COV.
DL Dean Lowry (30.6, 31) stunk, compared to a nice game in the first Ravens matchup. I only had three positive reps for him, as he was on the field more than usual in Larry Ogunjobi’s absence. Two assisted tackles were chunk plays. Man-handled in run defense in particular, guilty party of gaping holes, no factor pass rusher (zero pressures), and a missed run tackle. 53.0 PRSH, 32.6 RDEF, 25.2 TACK.
EDGE Nick Herbig (28.6, 19) lacked impact, bluntly. He had just one pressure, and tackle for a stop, but the latter came with the game decided. In run defense, the Steelers really committed the position heavily to Lamar Jackson on zone reads, to a fault particularly in the first half. Bad plan compared to the first game, and let Henry roam. And yes, a missed tackle to boot.
CB Beanie Bishop is the lowest grade on defense and overall (26.1, 17). His missed tackle looked like the younger kid at the playground, ran through and kicked off for YAC and a whopping 49-yard catch. A mismatch against Zay Flowers, who’s not the biggest guy, after beating him easily. Twisted the dagger deeper in the fourth quarter. More so, looked two small on a 19-yard catch allowed to TE Isaiah Likely. Run defense less than too (51.3).
26.5 COV and 18.8 TACK and 71 yards allowed were team worsts (whoof).
Special Teams:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
James Pierre was the highest grade on special teams and overall (91.1, 15). Forced fumble on Pittsburgh’s first punt, but Tyler Matakevich couldn’t come away with the fumble recovery, another instance of things bouncing Baltimore’s way. Overall good gunner play from Pierre, but did note a lost rep in punt coverage blocking.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
NONE.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Skowronek was the lowest grade on special teams (48.8, 8). He missed a tackle on that first punt before the Pierre forced fumble, already netting a good return and falling forward for more yards into the Ravens arms. Quiet otherwise from the usually impactful teamer.
Surprises:
OFF – No offensive players in the bad tier.
DEF – Isaiahh Loudermilk’s higher than anticipated 80.1 grade.
ST – P Corliss Waitman’s lower expected 60.9 punt grade.
Plenty more, who were yours?
STEELERS WEEK 16 VS. RAVENS & TOTAL REGULAR SEASON SNAPS:
WEEK 16 SNAP LEADERS:
OFF- R. Wilson, OL.
DEF- Fitzpatrick, Queen.
ST- Trice.