Steelers Vs. Ravens: Inactives For Week 16

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their list of inactive players for their Week 16 Saturday afternoon road game against the Baltimore Ravens. As expected, the inactive list includes several players currently dealing with injuries.

Once again leading the Steelers’ inactive list on this Week 16 Saturday are WR George Pickens (hamstring) and S DeShon Elliott (hamstring). Pickens and Elliott were officially ruled out before Saturday’s road contest the Ravens.

Pickens was listed as a nonpractice participant this past week and Saturday will mark the third consecutive game missed due to his hamstring injury. As for Elliott, this will mark the second consecutive game that he’s missed due to his hamstring injury. Elliott was initially listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report on Thursday before ultimately being downgraded to out on Friday. He was a limited practice participant on Thursday after failing to practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

CB Donte Jackson (back) is also inactive today. He ended the week listed as questionable after sustaining a back injury in Week 15. With Jackson out Saturday, CB Cory Trice Jr. is active. DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin) is also inactive on Saturday after ending the week listed as questionable. Ogunjobi also missed the Week 15 game with his groin injury.

QB Justin Fields (adnominal) will also be inactive on Saturday against the Ravens due to an injury. Fields sustained an abdominal injury during the team’s Week 15 game and on the lone play he played in that contest. He was ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Ravens on the Friday injury report after failing to practice all week. This will mark the second game that Fields has been inactive for this season.

QB Kyle Allen will be the Saturday backup to starting QB Russell Wilson with Fields being inactive.

The Steelers did not make any elevations from their practice squad on Friday afternoon, so the team only needed five inactive players for the Saturday afternoon game against the Ravens.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Justin Fields

WR George Pickens

S DeShon Elliott

DL Larry Ogunjobi

CB Donte Jackson

Ravens’ Inactive Players

WR Nelson Agholor

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

S Marcus Williams

RB Keaton Mitchell

OLB Adisa Isaac

C Nick Samac