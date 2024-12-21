Steelers Vs. Ravens 2024 Week 16: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

2024 Week 16
Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) vs. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)
Kickoff: 4:30 PM/ET, Dec. 21, 2024
Site: M&T Bank Stadium (71,008) • Baltimore, MD
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: FOX (national)
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (analysis), Erin Andrews (sideline), and Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds per MyBookie.ag: Ravens -6.5
Trends:
Pittsburgh are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games.
The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games.
Pittsburgh are 7-2 SU in their last 9 games.
Pittsburgh are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games against Baltimore.
Pittsburgh are 8-1 SU in their last 9 games against Baltimore.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games on the road.
Pittsburgh are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games when playing on the road against Baltimore.
Pittsburgh are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games played in December.
The total has gone OVER in 8 of Baltimore’s last 10 games.
Baltimore are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Baltimore’s last 8 games against Pittsburgh.
Baltimore are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games at home.
Baltimore are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Baltimore are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Baltimore are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games played in December.
The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Baltimore’s last 14 games played in week 16.
Steelers Injuries:
WR George Pickens (hamstring) – Out
QB Justin Fields (abdomen) – Out
S DeShon Elliott (hamstring) – Out
CB Donte Jackson (back) – Questionable
DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin) – Questionable
Ravens Injuries:
WR Diontae Johnson (personal) – Out/Waived
CB Jayyn Armour-Davis (hamstring) – Out
WR Nelson Agholor (concussion) – Out
WR Rashod Bateman (foot) – Questionable
OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle) – Questionable
G Daniel Faalele (knee) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_dec_21_2024_at_baltimore-ravens_weekly_release
Flipcard:
steelers-ravens-week-16-flipcard
Game Capsule:
pit-bal-week-16-capsule-2024