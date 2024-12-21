Steelers Vs. Ravens 2024 Week 16: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

2024 Week 16

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) vs. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

Kickoff: 4:30 PM/ET, Dec. 21, 2024

Site: M&T Bank Stadium (71,008) • Baltimore, MD

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: FOX (national)

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (analysis), Erin Andrews (sideline), and Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds per MyBookie.ag: Ravens -6.5

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games.

Pittsburgh are 7-2 SU in their last 9 games.

Pittsburgh are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games against Baltimore.

Pittsburgh are 8-1 SU in their last 9 games against Baltimore.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games on the road.

Pittsburgh are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games when playing on the road against Baltimore.

Pittsburgh are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games played in December.

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Baltimore’s last 10 games.

Baltimore are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Baltimore’s last 8 games against Pittsburgh.

Baltimore are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games at home.

Baltimore are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Baltimore are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Baltimore are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games played in December.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Baltimore’s last 14 games played in week 16.

Steelers Injuries:

WR George Pickens (hamstring) – Out

QB Justin Fields (abdomen) – Out

S DeShon Elliott (hamstring) – Out

CB Donte Jackson (back) – Questionable

DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin) – Questionable

Ravens Injuries:

WR Diontae Johnson (personal) – Out/Waived

CB Jayyn Armour-Davis (hamstring) – Out

WR Nelson Agholor (concussion) – Out

WR Rashod Bateman (foot) – Questionable

OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle) – Questionable

G Daniel Faalele (knee) – Questionable

Weather:

BALTIMORE WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_dec_21_2024_at_baltimore-ravens_weekly_release

Flipcard:

steelers-ravens-week-16-flipcard

Game Capsule:

pit-bal-week-16-capsule-2024