Steelers Vs. Eagles Week 15: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

The Pittsburgh Steelers were not up to the tall task against the 12-2 Philadelphia Eagles, falling to 10-4. Terrible offense, including a horrid two yards of predictability in the first quarter. They couldn’t capitalize on a splash from defense and special teams. The Eagles potent offense stayed on schedule and dominated the clock, namely the second half (10:29 straight to end the game)—barf bucket.
Offense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Two players. The highest grade on offense was RB Cordarrelle Patterson (73.8 grade, 6 snaps). He had two runs for nine yards (4.5 average) with a nice churn on his long of five for a first down. Conservative swing pass on 2nd and 21 for a loss of one early fourth quarter, where it felt that Pittsburgh had given up. The grade felt too high and points to just how rough an outing it was for the offense. 72.2 RUN grade led the team. 60.7 REC.
WR Ben Skowronek (72.6, 10) had a nice 17-yard catch off a fake toss on a shallow crosser with yards after catch down the sideline. This came at 9:07 in the second quarter and was the first chain-moving play for Pittsburgh’s offense. 71.6 REC led the team. He had moments, but not his best day as a blocker: 65.6 PBLK, 60.2 RBLK.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
There are just two here, surprisingly. WR Scotty Miller (43.6, 10) had no catches on one target, originally a completion, but was unable to secure the stop route thrown a bit outside on a diving effort that was overturned. 45.7 REC. 60.6 RBLK.
RB Najee Harris (37.8, 14) was the lowest grade on offense, expectedly. It was a gut-wrenching fumble turnover in the third quarter, infuriatingly taking his eyes off the toss. Pittsburgh was down 20-13, finally with momentum. The giveaway led to an ensuing Philly TD drive. Six rushes for 14 yards (2.3 average), long of seven, and one catch for seven yards. Shut down. 67.1 PBLK, 59.7 PBLK, 37.8 RUN. The latter is dead last of RBs Week 15 (pre–Monday Night Football).
Defense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Just one, EDGE T.J. Watt (88.7, 53). He made an impact, as we’re spoiled to expect. Five pressures and two sacks led the team, including a strip sack turnover with great pursuit on the punch out. The offense couldn’t cash in, going three-and-out, among five-straight to start the game, painfully. Seven total tackles, five stops, and a tackle for loss. The late-game injury was among the plethora of bad news from Week 15, though it was seemingly not serious.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Three here. CB Beanie Bishop Jr. (73.3, 24). He had some nice moments but a better grade than anticipated. Up and down coverage, lacking awareness on one, and a terrible angle on a 16-yard chunk play, one of many the Eagles diced the defense up on. The highlight by far was recovering the Watt forced fumble, with nice pursuit and decisiveness. Two tackles (one stop, 73.9 TACK), 73.6 COV, 61.8 RDEF, 60.0 PRSH (one snap).
EDGE Alex Highsmith (72.4, 50) also made some noise with eight total tackles and four pressures were second on the team. Seven stops and two TFLs (first). Just before halftime, twisted inside corralling the scramble for the coverage sack. Watt and Highsmith accounted for the team’s three sacks against quality tackles. 77.8 TACK, 69.5 RDEF, 64.5 PRUSH (seemed a bit low), 63.4 COV (three reps).
S Damontae Kazee (70.0, 64) just made the cut. Primarily deep alignment, usually Minkah Fitzpatrick’s domain, who roamed around more with DeShon Elliott out. Big loss. It was a better first half for Kazee, but he was on cleanup duty too often due to missed tackles. Guilty of the latter second half, missing on a QB scramble that went for an explosive 23 yards. Hair-pulling issue for Pittsburgh’s defense. Eight total tackles (T-second), but only one stop – 2nd and goal assisted run tackle (PFF didn’t credit him). 67.8 COV, 67.5 TACK, 63.1 RDEF.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
One player, LB Payton Wilson (49.3, 30). You guessed it, a culprit in the missed tackle department with two: an early third down scramble conversion and a late game dump-off pass (29.7 TACK). He had five total tackles but only one stop. Other positives were a pass breakup on 3rd and 18 in the end zone and a late-game bat. 62.4 RDEF, 49.2 COV. He was inexcusable tackling, but I thought his 55.2 PRUSH was too low (2 pressures/ 3 snaps).
Special Teams:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
Mark Robinson (91.9, 16) was the highest grade on special teams and overall. Had a big hit forced fumble turnover on a punt return tackle. It was a huge splash play, but the offense couldn’t punch it in from great field position, getting just three points.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Two here. Payton Wilson (82.6, 16) Provided good kick return blocking early and noted a nice kick coverage rep. He had two assisted special teams tackles, leading the team, but also missed a tackle on kick return, for three total in the game—a higher grade than expected.
James Pierre (81.3, 19) played well as a gunner per usual, including a two-yard punt return in which he limited it by pinning him to the sideline. He also lost gunner reps, though.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Jaylen Warren (73.8, 6) came out on a mission, laying the wood blocking on kick returns. He pancaked men on the first two, toting the line of a lowering the helmet hit that will be interesting to see if he’s fined for.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Two players. Nick Herbig (37.1, 14) joined the undesirable club with two missed tackles on kick and punt return units. He recovered the Robinson forced fumble (after missing a tackle), one of two first-quarter turnovers that should have had Pittsburgh up early. That takeaway should have had him out of the bad tier.
The lowest grade on special teams and overall was Montravius Adams (29.4, 2). He was dinged for a roughing the long snapper penalty, a controversial call as he was blocked into him on a 4th and 2 field goal try. Instead, there was a fresh set of downs to the red zone, ending in three points. While the loss was definitely on Pittsburgh’s shoulders, it was one of several calls that felt conspired against the Steelers.
Surprises:
OFF – Patterson’s highest 73.8 grade. Also, there are only two in the bad tier—several candidates.
DEF – CB Donte Jackson is not in the bad tier (51.9, 24). He allowed a five-yard TD to Eagle A.J. Brown, missed two tackles, including a chunk catch where the RB made him look silly with a spin, and most of his three tackles were of the cleanup variety on big plays. He was also injured, so it will be interesting to monitor him.
ST – Miles Killebrew lower than expected (69.9). Two kick return tackles tied for the team lead and included a big hit (assisted two-yard return). Multiple plus punt coverage and kick return blocking reps, too.
