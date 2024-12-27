Steelers Vs. Chiefs Week 17: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

Unfortunately, it’s sad tidings for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Losers of three-straight (10-6), this one to the now 15-1 Kansas City Chiefs, in an awful 29-10 Christmas Day showing for the once promising playoff team.
In this article I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and takeaways from watching the film.
Offense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
The highest grade on offense was T Broderick Jones (83.6 grade, 75 snaps). This was mainly due to an elite 91.4 run block grade that led the team. He did several good things there for sure, including several situationally, but did note enough losses that I expected the grade to be lower. Pass blocking was a surprise.
PFF had him for two pressures, a hurry, and a QB hit on Russell Wilson (throwaway). Wilson did invite a lot of pressure, but that doesn’t negate several losses for Jones in my opinion. Beat (some badly) around the edge, inside spin, and pushed back to name some instances, on a more appropriate but still better than expected 68.8 PBLK grade. Best overall and RBLK of 2024 is nice to see though.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Three players. C Zach Frazier (74.6, 75) did some good things, including an 81.3 RBLK that was second on the team, but certainly not his best day. Key blocks on chunk run plays, noting good ones in the red zone, enjoyably walking a guy back on one. Pass blocking was more hit/miss (70.0), including situational and red area, but not to the extent of Jones.
Max Scharping (74.3, 7) came in at LT for Dan Moore Jr. in garbage time, given the 29-10 loss already at hand. That asterisk is important, but nice to see him grade well on the opportunity.
TE Darnell Washington (72.0, 26) had a really nice day as a blocker overall. His few blemishes were costly though, most notably a red zone holding penalty that negated a would-be touchdown for RB Jaylen Warren, and was beat easily around the edge for a sack allowed. 64.0 RBLK, 59.0 PBLK. Also had a short catch and churn for eight yards on his lone target early (72.1 REC).
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Just one, surprisingly. TE Connor Heyward (47.7, 21) was dinged for an offsides, arguably, negating an awesome catch by WR George Pickens (great to have you back). Also noted a failed run block pull. Had an eight-yard catch in garbage time. Best individual grade was 69.7 PBLK, on just one snap though. 56.5 RBLK, 54.7 REC.
Defense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
DL Cam Heyward was the highest grade on defense (90.1, 50). Four combined tackles included a TFL, but that came in garbage time. More encouraging was a first drive 3rd and 1 no gain assisted run tackle, but KC proceeded to convert on 4th and 1. Performed well early overall, but waned through the game. Three pressures and two hurries led the team, with a red zone QB hit on the second drive. Team best 81.8 PRSH and 78.9 RDEF. 71.0 TACK.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
CB Cory Trice Jr. (83.9, 47) played well overall in Joey Porter Jr.’s absence. Several nice coverage reps, including an intercepted two-point conversion attempt, pass breakup, and on multiple third downs. Two catches allowed for 12 yards, with one of his three tackles a great click and close tackle for a stop. 90.1 coverage led the team, 76.4 TACK, but 38.8 run defense.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Two here. EDGE Alex Highsmith (78.7, 52) was a bright spot too. Four combined tackles, all run stops mostly in the first half, two for no gain including a wow block shed. Huge red zone pass breakup in coverage, with TE Travis Kelce wide open as he was most of the game in the end zone, whew. PFF only charted two pressures. Lost several reps, but his impact was far greater than that in my notes. 80.3 RDEF (team-high), 78.6 COV, 76.0 TACK, 54.7 PRUSH.
DL Isaiah Loudermilk (71.7, 6) was a positive in limited action. Pushed the pocket well for a pass rush pressure/hurry, and noted a solid run defense rep. Had an assisted run tackle in garbage time, but it was a successful play. 69.8 PRUSH, 68.1 TACK, 62.0 RDEF.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Three players. LB Payton Wilson (49.8, 29) made some plays, but was simply out of position on far more. Tough man coverage ask on speedster WR Xavier Worthy, giving just a step, but led to a missed trail tackle and 21-yard gain. Four combined tackles, two stops including a no gain run tackle around a block. Ineffective on six pass rushes. 61.6 RDEF, 52.3 COV, 50.2 PRSH, 40.7 TACK.
DL Montravius Adams (48.9, 13) struggled both as a pass rusher (no pressures), and run defender including the red zone. A rare positive note was in the final seconds in red zone run defense. 67.3 TACK, 54.0 PRUSH, 53.8 RDEF.
CB Donte Jackson was the lowest grade of defense (38.5, 58), expectedly. Allowed a 49-yard double explosive catch on a go-ball to a TE not named Kelce, slowing up confusingly in coverage. Shoe-string recovery tackle though. This red zone trip ended in a TD (by the same receiver), equaling an early 13-0 deficit it another slow start for Pittsburgh. Hit or miss in coverage otherwise too. 77.9 TACK, 64.1 RDEF, 35.1 COV (team-worst).
Special Teams:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
The highest grade on special teams and overall was Mark Robinson (91.3, 18). Another forced fumble, his second the last three games. Bounced KC’s way though, and proceeded on a TD drive to go up 13-0 early. Examples of Pittsburgh not capitalizing once again. Was also very solid overall on both kickoff and punt coverage teams.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Miles Killebrew (85.3, 18) had a great punt return tackle on a miniscule two-yard return, as the returner unwisely didn’t fair catch. Was also very solid on coverage units throughout the game.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Tyler Matakevich (70.2, 18). I noted a weaker day, with several issues on coverage teams. On the ground on a couple, a poor angle on a long 31-yard kick return, but did note a good kick return block.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Three here. Connor Heyward also makes this naughty list (48.6, 18). Namely for a missed tackle on that 31-yard kickoff return, but did have a tackle on a 25-yard return, and noted a good kick return block.
Trice (48.1, 15) was simply bad, unlike his defensive performance. Got more time and was poor at gunner with Ben Skowronek unavailable (get well soon). Also had a bad kick return block.
The lowest grade on special teams and overall was Nick Herbig (29.9, 6). A poor kick return block allowed a tackle, and struggled on coverage units, including poor block shedding and being on the ground.
Surprises:
- – RB Jaylen Warren 68.1 run grade lower than anticipated.
- – Jones’ higher than expected overall grade.
- – Matakevich higher than expected.
Plenty more, who were yours?
STEELERS WEEK 17 VS. CHIEFS & TOTAL REGULAR SEASON SNAPS:
WEEK 17 SNAP LEADERS:
OFF- B. Jones, M. McCormick, R. Wilson, Z. Frazier.
DEF- M. Fitzpatrick, P. Queen.
ST- J. Moon.
The Grinch certainly stole Christmas. Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments.