Steelers Vs. Browns Week 14: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

The 10-3 Pittsburgh Steelers thankfully got the AFC North 27-14 win against the Cleveland Browns (3-10), evening the season series and eliminating them from the playoffs.
In this article, I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and takeaways from watching the film.
Offense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
RB Jaylen Warren had the highest grade on offense (86.3 grade, 34 snaps). Nine rushes, 47 yards, a healthy 5.2-yard average. Long of 14 featured good vision, burst through the hole, and a forced missed tackle. Forty-eight yards after contact were more than his total yards, impressively. Four missed tackles forced and two 10-plus runs.
He added two catches for 25 yards (12.5-yard average), also a long of 14, a wide-open dump-off to the red zone. 83.9 RUSH is currently the second-best of Week 14 (pre-Monday Night Football), and 80.0 REC is fourth. Looking fully recovered from injuries earlier in 2024 and is worthy of more touches.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Four players. WR Scotty Miller (79.1, 34) stepped up in George Pickens’ absence. He caught 3-of-4 targets for 38 yards (12.7 average). An explosive 21-yarder was beautiful, a huge fourth quarter 3rd and 7 conversion. Back shoulder go-ball fantastically keeping both feet in bounds in dragging fashion, wow. It’s not typically his forte, like the 3rd and 2 fade incompletion, as opposed to a nice screen and out route each with YAC. Nice blocking, too.
QB Russell Wilson (77.2, 65) started rough, unable to sustain drives (0-5 3rd down, four three-and-outs), but turned it up through the game. 15/26 passing (57.7 rate), just 158 yards (400-plus last week), two TDs (both red zone, improved 50 percent), no INTs, and one sack (T Dan Moore). Three big-time throws, four throwaways (75-adjusted completion rate). Four explosive passes, two pretty go-balls, and two over the middle to the tight end.
TE Pat Freiermuth (73.2, 40) was that man. One was a TD, where Wilson returned to him up the seam between defenders despite pressure (G Mason McCormick), enjoyable scheme/execution for the 20-yard red zone score. They also connected on a 3rd and 10, a scramble drill in duress again (G Isaac Seumalo), and a great contested catch drive extender. 3-for-3 receiving, 48 yards (16.0 average). There is some good RBLK, too, but more up and down there.
TE Connor Heyward (70.4, 11) just makes the cut. Pun intended, providing some good run blocking (73.6, 6 snaps). First was a cut block, had a nice red zone pull, and even a nice rep on a red zone wide receiver screen from the slot. I did note him on the ground on a run block, but it was nice to see him perform positively for his second-best RBLK of 2024. No targets.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Four here. TE Darnell Washington (47.4, 38). He had a handful of lost reps, most notably a miscommunication allowing a free rusher for a TFL. Lost a rep solo against star EDGE Myles Garrett, more deserving of an asterisk, in my opinion. Otherwise, he was largely positive in my notes, particularly as the game wore on, and I felt his grade was too low. 60.1 PBLK, 51.9 RBLK, 49.2 REC with no targets.
Another TE, MyCole Pruitt (42.8, 20). I agree with this more, particularly in an up but mostly down run-blocking performance (43.6). 70.2 PBLK seemed high on just one rep. He caught his lone target but went for a loss of two, having to come back to Wilson on a QB hit allowed from his chip release to the flat and tackled quickly. 55.8 REC.
G Mason McCormick (40.1, 65). I had a better PBLK impression than PFF (48.7). He did allow two pressures, a hurry, and QB hit. Noted an atypical number of lost RBLK reps, which PFF agreed (40.7). Worst on the team and among guards with at least 40 snaps. Pulling and second level have been fortes, but far too inconsistent in Week 14. He was on the ground more than usual, had down reps in the red zone, and had a poor block that led to a fumble turnover.
The lowest grade on offense and overall was RB Cordarrelle Patterson (28.3, 9). Namely, for that untimely late-game fumble turnover, trying to elude a defender, bringing the ball away from his body for a punch out. Luckily, Brown QB Jameis Winston gifted an interception shortly after, and the fumble didn’t loom too large. Heart rate check for sure though. Four rushes for six yards (1.5 average) weren’t pretty either. 29.6 RUN, 16.6 FUM grades.
Defense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Four players. DL Keeanu Benton had the highest grade on defense (85.6, 50). Though he did some good things amidst a thin position room (dressed four, Larry Ogunjobi injured in the game), I expected a lower grade. The highlight, by far, was an excellent screen recognition for an interception with fantastic hands, even rumbling for YAC in the first half.
Individual grades were all well below his overall: 64.1 RDEF, 56.6 PRSH, and 23.1 TACK, including a missed run tackle. A two-yard assisted run stop was his lone tackle, and he was absent as a pass rusher (no pressures). The big INT deserves massive props, but otherwise, it’s an underwhelming day, in my opinion.
EDGE Alex Highsmith (84.6, 42) played well in his return from injury. Team-high six pressures, four hurries, two QB hits (throwaway and sack), and 90.7 PRSH. The latter was Week 14’s third-best mark, right behind Garrett. The sack was 3rd and 13 (three-and-out), twisting inside with a strong bull rush win. Three total tackles, two stops, and one assisted run tackle for a loss. Also noted nice coverage reps (five). Great day, and to have you back.
S Damontae Kazee (82.8, 14) made plays, noting third down plays with plus coverage and a fourth-quarter rally for an assisted tackle for a stop. He had a nice pass breakup in the first half, and it would have been even better if he had come away with the near interception. It’s a great reaction to the ball to even be in the position, though. Takeaway culture is spoiling me (PIT’s 28 leads the NFL). 76.6 COV (second on the team, all 14 snaps), 75.2 TACK on his one assist.
LB Patrick Queen (82.6, 72) was active and impactful. 11 combined tackles (second on the team), four stops, but missed run tackle (twice on one play). 64.7 TACK, 60.0 RDEF left some desires. Great 82.6 COV, a team-high and fifth-best Week 14. I particularly enjoyed him plastering in man. 79.0 PRUSH, used often with effectiveness (two pressures, both hurries). Eight pass rushes in three of the last four games are season-highs, and made the most noise which hopefully continues.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Seven here.
LB Elandon Roberts (79.6, 28). The calling card is downhill run-stopping, and he was huge there again. Three combined tackles, all runs (two stops). Included an outstanding 4th and 1 TFL (-5 yards). His 77.9 RDEF grade would be even higher, including another 4th and 1 rep and pancaking a blocker on another. 76.8 TACK, 66.2 COV (one target, no catches) with plus reps, including DL Cameron Heyward’s two sacks, 59.9 PRSH (one snap). Great job.
LB Payton Wilson (78.3, 35) was active with five combined tackles, with a great run tackle for a loss of four. While that was a great rep in the fourth quarter, I noted several poor reps, particularly angles that had me expecting lower than his team-leading 85.6 RDEF (fourth in Week 14). 80.3 TACK, but 66.5 COV (stop on one-yard RB flat) and 51.5 PRUSH (five snaps, no pressures). There were some nice plays, but I’m looking for more consistency from the rookie.
EDGE T.J. Watt (76.3, 64) made right on his quiet outing in the first CLE matchup: two QB hits (T-team lead), five total pressures, and three hurries (second). He had no sacks and had his losses, too, but 66.7 PRSH felt too low. Four total tackles, a run TFL on the first play unblocked for a loss of five. He also had a no-gain assisted run tackle early for his highest 74.4 RDEF grade. 74.2 TACK (no misses), good day despite getting dinged in the second half and playing through it.
CB James Pierre (75.5, 17) provided a huge late-game interception. Turnovers are always big. There was a clutch sigh of relief after Patterson’s fumble turnover (albeit overthrown), allowing Pittsburgh to maintain their lead. Two other plus coverage plays, noting a good rep on a sack and another on a throwaway. One assisted run tackle (60.9), but lack of coverage drop off (75.9) when Donte Jackson exited was big, considering his spotty history.
S DeShon Elliott (72.9, 63) was all over the field. Whopping 13 total tackles, eight stops, and 85.6 TACK (fourth S of Week 14) all led the team. Four stops came against the run, including two for no gain (80.2 RDEF). Enjoyed several good coverage reps, including a high-pointed 3rd and 7 PBU in the red zone (FG). But his 64.2 COV was blemished by a fourth-quarter red zone TD allowed. It’s unfortunate, but it’s one of the rare negatives I had in my notes.
CB Cameron Sutton (72.4, 13) played far less, a change with Beanie Bishop getting the majority of reps, unlike the last game. All reps were in coverage (71.2), with no catches on two targets, noting a handful of plus reps, including three third downs—nice quality over quantity.
DL Larry Ogunjobi (70.7, 9). He suffered a groin injury, hence the low snaps, which was unfortunate as he played well. Two total tackles, one run stop for no gain, and a pressure (hurry). He was winning consistently as a pass rusher, getting a push on the majority of his six snaps in my notes. 61.8 PRUSH (felt way too low), 69.1 RDEF, and 66.7 RDEF.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Just two.
CB Beanie Bishop (47.7, 58) got the lion’s share of slot corner snaps over Sutton, but quantity, not quality. Too passive in coverage reps, including both fourth down conversions. 41.3 COV, 7-of-7 receiving, 58 yards, and 20 YAC were all team worsts. This far outweighed some bright spots, including third down and some man coverage reps. Six total tackles, no stops, but a high 77.4 TACK. 67.9 PRSH (one pressure) on Benton’s INT. 66.1 RDEF.
The lowest grade on defense was EDGE Nick Herbig (35.9, 31). PFF really dinged his RDEF (29.0) and TACK (25.0). He did have a missed run tackle, but he won quickly inside and ultimately aided the TFL. He also lost the edge on a ten-yard read-option keep (starting EDGEs did, too). I noted a couple of other poor reps but a lower-than-anticipated grade.
Though there were no charted pressures from PFF, I noted impact, including 3rd/4th downs particularly late, deserving better than a 55.4 PRUSH. In my opinion, 62.6 COV (five snaps) was also low. This was the biggest surprise.
Special Teams:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Two here. Ben Skowronek (77.2, 19) came up large with a muffed punt recovery with 3:03 left, a huge turnover that virtually called ball game with the multi-score lead still. He also had other plus reps as a gunner and two tackles. I did note some down reps, namely a missed tackle on their long 56-yard kick return, but the turnover prevails.
Miles Killebrew (19, 71.0). Assisted tackle on the 14-yard opening kick return with Skowronek. I noted a plus rep in punt protection, too, but missed a couple of tackle angles as well.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Just one, Connor Heyward (49.2, 19). A missed tackle was the flaw in my notes, but there were a couple of good reps on punt coverage and punt block protection.
Surprises:
OFF – Washington’s lower-than-expected 47.4 grade.
DEF – Two here. Herbig’s lowest defensive grade. DL Cam Heyward not in the good tier (64.3).
ST – Only one in the bad tier. Four players had missed tackles, and several were guilty of poor kick coverage.
Who were yours?
STEELERS WEEK 14 VS. BROWNS & TOTAL REGULAR SEASON SNAPS:
WEEK 14 SNAP LEADERS:
OFF- R. Wilson, starting OL.
DEF- J. Porter, M. Fitzpatrick, P. Queen.
ST- J. Pierre.