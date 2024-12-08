Steelers Vs. Browns: Inactives For Week 14

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their list of inactive players for their Week 14 Sunday afternoon home game against the Cleveland Browns. The inactive list includes one player currently dealing with an injury.

Steelers WR George Pickens is inactive with a hamstring injury after showing up on the team’s Friday injury report. He ended the week listed as questionable. WR Scotty Miller is active Sunday with Pickens sidelined. Miller had been a healthy scratch the last few weeks.

As expected, the Steelers’ Week 14 inactive list for Sunday is comprised of four other players who are technically healthy scratches. One of those players is serving as the team’s emergency quarterback against the Browns. That list includes quarterback Kyle Allen, G Max Scharping, DE Dean Lowry, and CB Cory Trice Jr. Allen will be the emergency third quarterback, so he will be in uniform on Sunday afternoon.

When it comes to Trice, who was activated from the Reserve/Injured list this past week, this marks the first time this season that he’s been an inactive player. Trice had previously been sidelined since Week 3 with a hamstring injury.

Allen, Scharping and Lowry have all been inactive a few times this season. The Steelers have OLB Alex Highsmith back from his ankle injury this week. With Highsmith back, the Steelers will dress five outside linebackers. That resulted in Lowry being inactive on Sunday.

After starting the week in concussion protocol, Steelers WR Calvin Austin III is active for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

The Steelers did not make any elevations from their practice squad on Saturday afternoon, so the team only needed five inactive players for the Sunday afternoon game against the Browns.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Kyle Allen (3rd)

G Max Scharping

WR George Pickens

DE Dean Lowry

CB Cory Trice Jr.

Browns’ Inactive Players

QB Bailey Zappe (3rd)

WR Cedric Tillman

RB D’Onte Foreman

CB Chigozie Anusiem

WR Jamari Thrash

DT Sam Kamara

DE James Houston