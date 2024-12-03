Steelers Vs. Bengals Week 13: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now 9-3, getting on the winning side in the division against the Cincinnati Bengals. Nice showing in an atypical 44-38 shootout (82 combined, most ever in the matchup), and a whopping 520 total offensive yards, wow. Defense got their splash in takeaways, also key in victory.
In this article I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and takeaways from watching the film.
Offense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
RB Cordarrelle Patterson is the best grade on offense, and tied for best overall (91.9 grade, 10 snaps). Maximized early, playing ahead of Jaylen Warren. Patterson’s three carries for 16 yards (5.3 avg.). Nice 12 yarder with two forced missed tackles. Three catches for 71 yards (12.3 avg.), chunks with YAC on over the middle dump offs that Cincinnati left open often. Even a 20-yard WR intermediate crosser. Best 93.1 REC Week 13 among RBs (currently).
Great (80-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Eight players. Rookie G Mason McCormick got his best mark of 2024 (79.6, 69). 79.2 PBLK, 75.7 RBLK, the latter also a season-best (eighth-ranked Week 13). No pressures or sacks per PFF, though I noted a QB hit. Won the vast majority of reps in my notes, a successful piece on several big plays/TDs. Ups and downs in space, with a bit more issues on the second level. Encouraging day though.
QB Russell Wilson (78.6, 67 snaps). Steeler QB Russell Wilson had a career-high 257 first half passing yards. 414 total, and three TDs, only the third Steelers QB ever in a great game. 29/38, 76.3 completion rate, 85.7 adjusted rate (no drops/throwaways), 10.9 yards per attempt, 18 first downs, and 126.8 QB Rating were all season-bests. Explosive plays galore.
Had a pick-six on the first drive, but WR George Pickens was pulled down by his helmet, that no-call deserving an asterisk. Wilson remained unfazed, staying aggressive and cooking. Lowest 4.8 ADOT for Wilson in 2024 points to catch short run long, particularly over the middle, and connected beautifully on deep-balls as well. Two sacks, antsy at times, but overall fantastic day.
RB Najee Harris (73.6, 36) set the tone. 16 carries for 75 yards (4.7 avg.). 10-yard waltz-in TD was refreshing after red zone struggles this year. 20-yarder was a great example of good vision, cuts, and great physicality he brought once again. Extreme receiving impact: 6-of-6, 54 yards (9.0 avg), 89.5 REC, and 68 YAC were all 2024-highs (or tied). 25-yard explosive on 3rd and 2, caught at the sticks with forced missed tackles and churning YAC. Did damage.
WR Ben Skowronek (72.7, 23) saw more opportunity, and stepped up in several ways. Namely enjoyed his run blocking, key on some big plays and TDs. Recognized with an 83.3 RBLK, sixth among WRs Week 13. Caught his lone target, a slot seam past the sticks, getting open against zone with space and churning YAC for 23-yards.
T Broderick Jones thankfully continues to trend positively (71.4, 69). 77.1 RBLK was ninth-best of tackles in Week 13. Another key component to big plays, particularly enjoying athleticism in front of screens, including a great one on the sideline for 29 yards. 61.1 PBLK, with volatile highs and lows, charted for two pressures that were both QB hits and third down fails. Nice progression that hopefully continues.
TE Connor Heyward (71.0, 5) played sparingly. Four of his snaps were RBLK (69.4), his highest individual grade. Curious his overall was higher than that, and I was a bit lower on his run blocking. No targets, but just one pass snap, and his usage moving forward in a loaded position room will be interesting.
WR Calvin Austin (70.3, 16) made an impact, before exiting (concussion protocol). 2-of-2 receiving, including an explosive 23-yard TD, a post over the middle in the endzone. Attacking that area of the field isn’t frequent in Pittsburgh, but Wilson has found Austin on a couple in recent weeks for TDs, encouragingly. Hopeful health after two huge hits, one defensive pass interference, the other hanging onto to get into FG range before halftime.
WR George Pickens (70.0, 63) made some great plays, but also some dumb costly decisions too. Two unsportsmanlike penalties, one taunting over a player, and another “pointing a gun”. Both seemed debatable to me, but don’t put the refs in a position to make a call either.
3/5 receiving, 74 yards (led team). Beautiful 36-yard moon ball throw/catch getting a step on the DB to the red zone. 21-yard 3rd and 8 conversion on a short crosser with great YAC, too. 17 yard red zone TD on a WR screen, with plus vision, cuts, and forced missed tackle. Incredible talents.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
NONE.
Defense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
EDGE Nick Herbig is the highest grade on defense, and tied for best overall (91.9, 52). Two QB hits, including a huge 3rd and 8 strip sack turnover for a TD, putting Pittsburgh up 41-24 in a large fourth quarter moment. Continues to show up large, even as a starter with Alex Highsmith out. 93.8 PRSH leads Week 13, and 93.4 is second in 2024, wow.
Also had a run tackle for loss on a first dive three and out, where he also had a plus pass rush on that third down. 55.4 RDEF, 52.1 COV, and 25.6 TACK point to some negatives elsewhere though. Missed two tackles, a run tackle for loss opportunity, and another from zone coverage. Biggest area for improvement, but great impact once again.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
LB Payton Wilson (81.5, 35) was on the other end of Herbig’s strip sack, scooping it up with space for the huge fourth quarter fumble recovery TD with space and explosive return yardage. Capitalized on missing a FR opportunity earlier in the game. Mostly positive notes overall too, reflected largely in his grades: 77.3 PRUSH, 76.6 COV (team-high), 75.9 TACK, 55.4 RDEF. While not elite, I was expecting higher on the latter as well. Great game.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Four here, all defensive linemen.
DL Cam Heyward (79.3, 42) was most expected, team-highs in pressures (five) and QB hits (three). Dominant instant win bull rush sack putting the lineman on skates. Five tackles, four stops (team-high), and a huge batted pass equaled a fourth quarter interception. Lost reps, no, doubt, but the great shined way brighter for the experienced team captain. 73.5 RDEF, 71.4 TACK, 70.1 PRUSH, 60.0 COV (despite no snaps, confusingly).
Keeanu Benton (78.9, 35). 72.6 PRUSH best individual grade, agreeably, with three pressures including an assisted sack with EDGE T.J. Watt in the third quarter. Situational pass rush impact, including a third down, and red zone reps on run defense and a QB hit. Noted more lost reps otherwise, reflected in lower (but not bad) 69.8 TACK and 68.9 RDEF. Also a 60.0 COV grade with no snaps, hmm.
Isaiahh Loudermilk (74.5, 14). I was far lower on his performance, noting mostly lost reps through the game, particularly in the first half. Included was red zone run defense, on the ground multiple times, and lack of pass rush. 75.3 RDEF was surprising. 55.5 PRUSH was not, with a goose egg in pressures and tackles.
Dean Lowry (72.4, 6). Overall grade was higher than individual marks: 69.3 PRUSH, 61.6 RDEF. One pressure (hurry), along with a plus rep in run defense, both in the second half. Couple stalled pass rushes, and also noted poor red zone run defense as negatives.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Four players. LB Elandon Roberts (37.0, 21) had atypical struggles in RDEF (41.2), including were poor angles, block shedding, and in the red zone. Discouraging with that normally being a strength and calling card. 48.1 COV (seven snaps), charged with a 16-yard catch allowed, and noted struggles in zone coverage. Just one assisted run tackle, though it was a stop (71.7 TACK). 67.7 PRUSH (four snaps) included two hurries and a QB hit, positively.
LB Patrick Queen (33.0, 62) had another rough day overall. Particularly torched in coverage, allowing 10/10 receiving for 141 yards, 102 in YAC, and 29.1 COV (all team-worsts). Showing blitz, then bailing to zone was a choice that got him burned in coverage. Also had a missed tackle on third down, but nine total tackles with only two going for stops.
69.5 PRUSH best individual grade (one pressure/hurry, eight snaps). 64.1 RDEF, 53.9 TACK including a miss, and slipped badly in the open field allowing a big 20-yard gain. Was trending positively for multiple games, and hopefully gets back on that train.
Joey Porter Jr. (32.4, 60). Expected in this tier, but thought he’d be the lowest graded defender (and overall). An atrocious outing with a whopping six penalties. Most since Week Three of 2022 among CBs, yikes. Yes, some could be debated, but there were also too many unquestioned ones to boot.
34.7 COV grade. 2/5 receiving for 19 yards and no TDs is a caveat, but must find a balance in stopping the opposition cleaner. Fine line between physicality/aggressiveness and flat-out harmful number of flags.
S Damontae Kazee (29.2, 15) had coverage issues too (33.1), but didn’t expect him below Porter. 1-of-1 receiving, a 31 yarder, and took a poor tackling angle as he was blocked out on a late game 49-yard catch. Tackled a 13-yard catch on 3rd and 16, and though another catch went for 20 yards, cleaned it up with a huge hit on a wide-open RB checkdown (81.6 TACK). 60.0 RDEF (just two snaps).
Special Teams:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Miles Killebrew is the highest grade on special teams (82.4, 18). Best grade of 2024 for the all-pro teamer. Three solo kick return tackles were a team-high by far, and likely the most in a game for Pittsburgh in 2024. Also another good kickoff coverage rep and kick return blocking, but did note two poor kickoff coverage reps.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
K Chris Boswell (70.3, 17) made 3-of-4 field goals, including a 50-yarder, and a 30-yarder with 3:56 left to extend the lead to 44-31 late game. Had a 42-yarder blocked, but not on him as we’ll discuss in a bit. Great, and likely record breaking 2024 season.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Five players, unfortunately many core special teamers. Tyler Matakevich (49.1, 17). Noted two poor kickoff coverage reps (one a 38-yard return), along with being on the ground on a punt block rush. No tackles either.
Mark Robinson (45.7, 17) also had a couple negative kickoff coverage reps, but noted two plus ones including a pancake on the opening kickoff and in the fourth quarter. Also provided a nice block on the kick return unit. No tackles though.
James Pierre (38.9, 17) largely struggled, with several lost reps included on kick return and punt coverage. The latter is usually strong contributions as a gunner, losing more than we’re accustomed, but noted a positive rep in the fourth quarter. No tackles.
Ben Skowronek (36.8, 18) was a similar story. Negative reps on kickoff coverage, though I noted one plus rep, and another at gunner forcing a fair catch at the 11 yard line. Also no tackles.
Broderick Jones is the lowest graded special teamer, and overall (26.3, 9). PFF dinged him heavily (and appropriately) for poor fundamentals that allowed a rush lane on the blocked Boswell FG. His narrow base was the cause, an unfortunate “what are you doing” moment that diminished his strides on offense.
Surprises: All defense this week.
DEF – EDGE T.J. Watt lower than expected 67.6 DEF and 70.2 PRSH. Team-highs in pressures (five) and two sacks including a strip turnover. Porter not being the lowest defensive grade. S DeShon Elliott lower than anticipated 52.3 DEF. Rough start, but played well second quarter on, including a team-high 11 combined tackles (85.6 TACK, fourth among safeties). Loudermilk better than expected 74.5 DEF.
Who were yours?
STEELERS WEEK 13 VS. BENGALS & TOTAL REGULAR SEASON SNAPS:
WEEK 13 SNAP LEADERS:
OFF- B.Jones, D.Moore, M.McCormick, Z.Frazier.
DEF- M.Fitzpatrick, P.Queen.
ST- I.Loudermilk.