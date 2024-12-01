Steelers Vs. Bengals 2024 Week 13: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

2024 Week 13

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-3) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (4-7)

Kickoff: 1:00 PM/ET, Dec. 1, 2024

Site: Paycor Stadium (65,535) • Cincinnati, OH

Playing Surface: FieldTurf

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Most of Yinz will get to see Steelers versus Bengals on Sunday. Here is the Week 13 TV coverage map for CBS Sports per @506sports #Steelers #NFL #HereWeGo https://t.co/kqYu1VN0ZD pic.twitter.com/5RD6L4UyqV — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 27, 2024

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), and Evan Washburn (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds per MyBookie.ag: Bengals -3

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games.

Pittsburgh are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games.

Pittsburgh are 14-4 SU in their last 18 games against Cincinnati.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games on the road.

Pittsburgh are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Pittsburgh are 12-6 SU in their last 18 games played in week 13.

Cincinnati are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games.

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Cincinnati’s last 10 games.

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Cincinnati’s last 8 games at home.

Cincinnati are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Cincinnati are 2-7 SU in their last 9 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Cincinnati are 8-2-1 ATS in their last 11 games played in December.

Cincinnati are 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games played in week 13.

Steelers Injuries:

CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring/IR) – Out

DT Montravius Adams (knee/IR) – Out

OLB Alex Highsmith (ankle) – Doubtful

Bengals Injuries:

DT Sheldon Rankins (illness) – Out

WR Charlie Jones (groin) – Doubtful

T Orlando Brown Jr. (fibula) – Questionable

LB Logan Wilson (knee) – Questionable

Weather:

CINCINNATI WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_dec_1_2024_at_cincinnati-bengals_weekly_release

Flipcard:

steelers-bengals-week-13-flipcard

Game Capsule:

pit-cin-week-13-capsule-2024