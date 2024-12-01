Steelers Vs. Bengals 2024 Week 13: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

2024 Week 13
Pittsburgh Steelers (8-3) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (4-7)
Kickoff: 1:00 PM/ET, Dec. 1, 2024
Site: Paycor Stadium (65,535) • Cincinnati, OH
Playing Surface: FieldTurf
TV Coverage: CBS (regional)
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), and Evan Washburn (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds per MyBookie.ag: Bengals -3
Trends:
Pittsburgh are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games.
Pittsburgh are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games.
Pittsburgh are 14-4 SU in their last 18 games against Cincinnati.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games on the road.
Pittsburgh are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Pittsburgh are 12-6 SU in their last 18 games played in week 13.
Cincinnati are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games.
The total has gone OVER in 8 of Cincinnati’s last 10 games.
The total has gone OVER in 7 of Cincinnati’s last 8 games at home.
Cincinnati are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Cincinnati are 2-7 SU in their last 9 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Cincinnati are 8-2-1 ATS in their last 11 games played in December.
Cincinnati are 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games played in week 13.
Steelers Injuries:
CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring/IR) – Out
DT Montravius Adams (knee/IR) – Out
OLB Alex Highsmith (ankle) – Doubtful
Bengals Injuries:
DT Sheldon Rankins (illness) – Out
WR Charlie Jones (groin) – Doubtful
T Orlando Brown Jr. (fibula) – Questionable
LB Logan Wilson (knee) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_dec_1_2024_at_cincinnati-bengals_weekly_release
Flipcard:
steelers-bengals-week-13-flipcard
Game Capsule:
pit-cin-week-13-capsule-2024