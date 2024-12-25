Steelers’ Turnover Culture Has ‘Regressed,’ Mike Tomlin Says

For the second week in a row, the Pittsburgh Steelers have lost the turnover battle and also lost the game. In their Week 16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers turned the ball over twice while forcing one turnover. In Week 17 against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Steelers failed to force a turnover while committing two turnovers themselves. After the 29-10 loss to the Chiefs, Mike Tomlin said that the Steelers’ turnover culture isn’t what it once was.

“We’ve regressed in terms of our turnover culture. In terms of maintaining possession of the ball and getting the ball. We’ve been a plus group in most instances, and that’s really been a catalyst for us in terms of the games unfold and the way that we desire. In the last two weeks in particular, we haven’t been plussed in that area, we’ve been minus in that area. And so the results are what they are,” Tomlin said in his press conference after the game via the team’s YouTube channel.

Tomlin said he’s open to any change in order to try and change things.

“Fundamentals, we don’t blink. In terms of the schematics, in terms of the division of labor. I’m open to whatever change is necessary in order to change the outcome.”

The Steelers are marred in a three-game losing streak, and the last two games, they have failed to take advantage of their opponent’s mistakes. The Steelers forced two fumbles last week against the Ravens that they failed to recover, and today against Kansas City, they forced a fumble on a punt return that they failed to recover. Not taking advantage of those opportunities has been a killer, and it’s a key reason why the Steelers have dropped the last two games.

While they haven’t taken advantage of turnovers, they also haven’t kept the ball secure. QB Russell Wilson fumbled inside the five-yard line against the Ravens, and he threw another interception in the end zone today against the Chiefs. Those two turnovers took potential points off the board and shifted the momentum of the game.

The Steelers aren’t a talented enough team to win if they’re continually losing the turnover battle. The defense has struggled in recent weeks, and the offense has thrived when they limit their mistakes. They’re just not playing well right now, and losing the turnover battle is indicative of their struggles. It’s the second season in a row that Pittsburgh has lost three games late in the season, and while the Steelers already clinched a playoff berth, they need to get back on track quickly to avoid being one-and-done in the playoffs again.

Getting back to being a team that can throw other offenses off their rhythm and get the ball back for their offense will be key. Wilson has to make better decisions, and they have to do a better job of holding onto the football. It’s been an issue that’s cost the Steelers dearly as of late, and it needs to be fixed ASAP.