Steelers Stock Watch – T.J. Watt

Player: OLB T.J. Watt

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: T.J. Watt followed up one of his worst games in years with another vintage performance. While it might not have shown up on the scoreboard, he was a presence against the Bengals. That included two sacks, a forced fumble, and a season-high five quarterback hits.

Two weeks ago, the Cleveland Browns were successful in nearly erasing T.J. Watt from the game plan. Even when they left him one-on-one with RT Jack Conklin, they were able to handle him. The Bengals were not nearly as successful in their efforts, however, and it may have been the difference.

Watt finished Sunday’s game with two sacks, including a strip sack leading to a recovered fumble. He posted three total tackles for loss and five quarterback hits—season highs in both categories. And it’s not like the Bengals weren’t trying, because every team does. He just won, although sometimes the coverage helped by buying time for the pass rush.

What’s interesting is that the Steelers didn’t actually make Joe Burrow hold the ball more than average. In fact, his average time to throw was under his season average, but T.J. Watt and the pass rush made him pay when he did hold onto the ball longer than normal.

The thing is, even this game wasn’t peak T.J. Watt, and I’m not sure if that is good or bad. Obviously, that depends on what happens for the rest of the season. Does he hit a groove where he’s dominating, or is he merely excellent now?

For the past several years of his career, Mariano Rivera faced the debate whenever he blew a save. Is the Yankees great finally finished? Has he lost his magic? The answer always turned out to be no. Chances are T.J. Watt will play long enough for the answer to be yes. But don’t expect it to come any time soon.

