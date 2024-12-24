Steelers Stock Watch – S DeShon Elliott

Player: S DeShon Elliott

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: After missing two games, Steelers S DeShon Elliott appears set to return. He was a full participant in practice, and comments from teammates seem to hint at their expectations. The veteran defensive back has been an important player in the defense this year, and his absence has been noticeable.

Sometimes it’s hard to tell whether DeShon Elliott is underrated or not, but it really depends on the audience. Among Steelers faithful, I think he has a lot of people who appreciate exactly what he brings to the table. But despite what he has done this season, he’s probably not looking at a Pro Bowl. And he is still making $3 million per season, which is certainly a bargain.

As many have often said about T.J. Watt, perhaps the best evidence of his value is in the Steelers’ performance in his absence. With DeShon Elliott missing the past two games, the defense has struggled to communicate and tackle. It’s almost as if those are two things that he does at a very high level.

It is good fortune, then, that Elliott appears set to make his return. He is now participating fully in practice and, barring a setback, should play against the Chiefs. We’ll know more by the end of the day, but things are looking good.

That is certainly the impression his teammates are giving. While they tried to talk around it, Cameron Heyward did, perhaps inadvertently, say that it’s going to be “nice” to have DeShon Elliott back. Others were more careful to drop an “if” somewhere in there, not wanting to jump the final injury report.

On the season, Elliott has 96 tackles with three for loss, one interception, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and three recoveries. He has clearly out-earned his two-year, $6 million contract, just by the stat line.

Actually watching him play, however, is where you see his true value. His stout tackling, particularly in the open field, has been so integral to holding this Steelers defense together. And it’s been especially obvious the past two games how important Elliott is as a hub of communication.

