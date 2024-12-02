Steelers Stock Watch – OLB Nick Herbig

Player: OLB Nick Herbig

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Still proving himself to be a young stud, Nick Herbig continues to make key plays. For the second consecutive week, he recorded a strip sack, this one being returned for a touchdown. Despite playing in just eight games, he now has 4.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. By the way, the only player with more forced fumbles than Herbig? T.J. Watt.

At this point, T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig are just competing for strip sacks. They are racking them up over the past year or so, and both notched one yesterday. For Herbig, it marked his second in as many weeks, both in divisional games. Last week, his sack fumble of Jameis Winston led to the Steelers taking the lead.

The Steelers were unable to hold that lead, but they held the lead he helped provide yesterday. This time, the defense needed no assistance. After Nick Herbig chased Joe Burrow down, Payton Wilson scooped up the loose ball and ran it in for a touchdown.

In 288 snaps this season, Herbig has 4.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 17 tackles, and 4 tackles for loss. The Steelers haven’t used him a ton in coverage, but he has had to play the run more lately. For portions of the season, he has had to start in place of Alex Highsmith while the latter is injured.

That includes the past three games, during which he has two sacks and three forced fumbles, all against divisional opponents. It seems as though the Steelers brought Nick Herbig back from his injury at just the right time. He managed to hit the ground running, making an immediate impact and then continuing to do so.

With Highsmith likely back for the Steelers’ next game, they will have to figure out how to keep Herbig contributing. I suspect we will see some three-OLB packages, which they have already dabbled in. Given the pass-rushing issues they have had at times this year, that wouldn’t be a bad idea.

