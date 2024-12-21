Steelers Spin: Steel Got What It Takes?

We now know what it feels like when a high-flying eagle releases its talons, allowing our mouse-like body to flutter through the whipping winds until it impacts the cold ground.

Oooofff. That was painful.

Philadelphia Eagles 27. Pittsburgh Steelers 13.

Eagles total yards 401. Steelers 163.

Eagles time of possession 39:52. Steelers 20:08.

It was a trouncing. On the scoreboard. Of our egos. And, maybe of our Super Bowl aspirations.

Now, we must rise up from the ground quickly. Because as bad as it was to have been dropped to earth by an eagle, the last thing we need now is to have our eyes pecked out by a raven.

We now look like the perfect feast for revengeful eyes for the Baltimore Ravens. Somebody pass the salt and pepper.

Through some National Football League scheduling quirkiness, the Steelers are essentially facing three playoff-caliber games in a row against the Eagles and Ravens and then only days later against the Kansas City Chiefs.

After failing the first test on the exam, the Steelers will know with some level of certainty in less than a week whether they will be legitimized…or demoralized heading into the postseason.

Do we steel believe we’ve got what it takes to go all the way? Let’s give it a Spin.

Excuses…Excuses

Just last week, a devout Seattle Seahawks fan again complained to me that his team was robbed of a victory in Super Bowl XL because of poor officiating. That was nearly 20 years ago…By the way, lest he forget, the Steelers won 21-10.

But that’s Seahawks fans. It shouldn’t be Steelers fans. The Eagles manhandled Coach Mike Tomlin’s team on Sunday. There shouldn’t be anyone whining about refereeing.

It always grinds me the wrong way when people are dishing out excuses like they’re frisbees at a patchouli oil convention. Bad calls. Injuries. Doesn’t matter. Win games in a way that the breaks don’t break you.

That should be the Steelers way.

Nah. I’m Good Coach.

Players are making the news for all the wrong reasons these days. First there was Diontae Johnson who was said to refuse to enter a game in protest to what he believed was his lack of being used sufficiently by the Baltimore Ravens. Then, San Francisco 49ers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell repeated the same act, ultimately resulting in his suspension for three games.

There is no defending this behavior from players who are paid more for suiting up in a single game than most people make in a year and some in their entire lifetime.

Still, I would like to argue on behalf of Justin Fields, who is as good of a team player as there is on the Steelers. His being used for a single play in a game is utter nonsense.

In a matter of seconds, he’s got to shed his coat, run onto the field, take in a play from his headset, and go out and execute it completely cold. Forget the part about disrespecting the guy who played well as your starting quarterback for the first six games of the season. What about his health? Talk about a recipe for a freak injury that could destroy his opportunity for a free agency payday.

I’ll repeat my recommendation from weeks ago. Don’t give him a play or two. Give him a whole quarter to express himself. If the Steelers don’t have any healthy receivers capable of getting open, then you’re better off having Fields scrambling away from defensive lines than Russell Wilson.

But, if they are going to throw him in for some random, token, cold-off-the-bench play, let me speak for him on his behalf: “Nah, I’m good coach.”

Shutdown Corner

It’s been many years since Pittsburgh has enjoyed the level of cornerback play they have now. Donte Jackson has provided a level of Yin to Joey Porter, Jr.’s Yang as his bookend.

Although Porter has struggled with grab-handing receivers and drawing costly penalties throughout the season, his talent and worth at one of the defense’s most important positions can’t be overstated.

Still, that being said, as Clint Eastwood once said, “A man’s got to know his limitations.”

Having Porter play shutdown corner against the league’s finest receivers has worked out well in most situations the team has faced. But that’s the majority.

There are times when you can’t leave him on an island against an elite receiver when it’s clearly obvious the opposition is drawing up specific plays to win in those situations.

That was the case in several key moments against the Eagles’ A.J. Brown, where Porter predictably was beaten. It’s nearly a physics impossibility for any human being to stop Brown from completing a three-yard goal-line slant if he is spread out wide against a single cornerback.

It’s good to give confidence and trust to Porter, who has earned it well. But, that shouldn’t preclude the team from shading him the help he needs in those critical situations where no man should be an island.

Regaining Their Footing

Not too long ago, the Steelers were ranked number one in the NFL on defense in terms of giving up yards per game. Since then, the hands have been slipping on the rope, and they are now eighth-best and only a few yards per game away from dropping out of the top ten.

That slippage could continue as they take on the league’s best offense in the Baltimore Ravens, averaging 424 yards per game. For those of you who get lost in the numbers, let’s simplify it: That’s a lot of offense.

Certainly, Pittsburgh’s ability to cause turnovers is keeping them in games. But even there, where they were once ranked first, they are now in the seventh spot.

Perhaps most disturbing about the Steelers’ loss to the Eagles was how badly they were beaten in the trenches. Granted, the Eagles probably boast the league’s best offensive line, but the Steelers’ defense was also supposed to be the best upfront.

Playing offenses like the Eagles, the Ravens, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Cincinnati Bengals might not seem like the ideal time to regain your defensive confidence…but Pittsburgh has no other choice.

The defense can’t rest until they reclaim their position as one of the best.

It should be clear at this point with even the biggest fans of Russell Wilson…the Steelers aren’t going to win a Lombardi Trophy primarily on the backs of their offense.

If a deep run in the playoffs is in the cards for this season, their only chance of drawing some aces is with T.J. Watt and company.

Bah Humbug

Whose bright idea was it to have the Steelers play on Christmas Day?

I’m sure many of you believe there could be nothing better under the tree that day, but it’s a terrible bet for me.

With the Steelers playing the Kansas City Chiefs I think we can all agree there is at least a 50-percent chance that half of Steelers Nation will be miserable for what’s supposed to be an otherwise joyous day.

I mean…really, NFL…how do you think diehard fans “enjoy” these games?

They think we’ll be there in the living room wearing our Christmas tree sweaters and our Santa hats, saying cheerfully, “Who cares if my team is getting humiliated in front of a national audience? Nothing will get in the way of my holiday cheer. Could you pour me some more eggnog? How about tossing a few more chestnuts on the open fire?”

And while most casual fans will see football on the television as merely good white noise and flashing images in the background of hearty conversations, some of us are actually trying to watch the game.

Here, I’ll be sitting next to my daughter’s boyfriend’s parents, who will be chomping noisily on the rubbery fruitcake they brought. They’ll say, “We just love your daughter and feel so excited about the idea of having her as part of our family.”

At that point, I’ll either have to keep my true feelings buried underneath a hard-pressed smile, which would result in severe health issues like stomach ulcers, or I’ll have to deal with this properly.

Turning to them, I’ll say politely, “The only thing I care about right now is knowing if Pittsburgh is going to be able to convert this third down, so if you don’t mind…please shut your piehole.”

And perhaps, after ignoring everyone as they sing Christmas carols, play board games, sit down for dinner without me, and exchange Yuletide glee, I might experience some lonely thrill of victory if the Steelers manage to pull off the win.

Then, as I turn off the television, I’ll be forced to make up for lost time and have to say things to my daughter’s boyfriend’s parents like, “We just love your son and feel so excited about the idea of having him as part of our family.”

I just don’t see a win here.

The Only Two Possible Outcomes

Remember when the Cleveland Browns beat us this year?

No? Me neither. That’s because our victory against them a couple of weeks ago righted all wrongs and blocked out all memories of that disappointment in Cleveland earlier in the season. Myles Garrett, who?

This is exactly the opportunity the Baltimore Ravens have before them. Beat us on their home turf, and whatever significance we had in our prior win against them will burst into flames and drift away in a purple haze.

This game is the only one that matters. Either we are the bully on the block and secure the AFC North title…or we get a proper comeuppance.

I see only two possible outcomes of this game.

The dark one is the kind we witnessed years ago when Ray Lewis, Peter Boulware, Terrell Suggs, Ed Reed…and yes, sadly…Rod Woodson were on their squads. During their halcyon years, we took some of the worst beatdowns ever in Baltimore.

That could happen again. And it could be lights out Sammy for the Steelers. Imagine how fun it will be to watch HBO’s Hard Knocks.

The other possible outcome is the one we need to cling to desperately. In a close game, I see the Steelers winning.

Tomlin has had John Harbaugh’s number for a while, and the Steelers benefit from the most unlikely formula this year:

Chris Boswell > Justin Tucker

What will the outcome be? It’s down to a coin flip, with the wind blowing favorably for Baltimore: misery or bliss.

And then come the Kansas City Chiefs.

It won’t be until next Saturday when we meet again; by then, there won’t be any secrets left to talk about this Steelers team. It could be the shortest Spin ever composed. There might not be words left to describe my joy…or dismay.

At least, hopefully, by then, my daughter will be talking to me again.