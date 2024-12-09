Steelers’ Quentin Harris To Participate In NFL’s Front Office Accelerator Program

After joining the Steelers this summer as a Senior Personnel Assistant, former NFL safety and current Steelers’ front office member Quentin Harris is eyeing the next step in his journey in the league.

Harris was selected to participate in the NFL’s Front Office & GM Accelerator Program, the team announced Monday morning.

The Accelerator Program will take place December 9-11 at the league meeting in Irving, Texas. This will be the third time Harris has participated in the program, doing so in 2022 and 2023 while with the Cardinals.

The former NFL safety that spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants and Denver Broncos joined the Steelers this summer after spending 16 seasons with the Cardinals in the front office holding down various roles, including a scout, Director of Pro Scouting, Director of Player Personnel, and then Vice President of Player personnel.

Harris came to the Steelers and took over as a Senior Personnel Assistant in the front office as part of several moves by the Steelers.

A Wilkes-Barre, PA native who played at Syracuse, Harris spent most of his time with the Cardinals on the field, before transitioning to the front office.

The former Syracuse standout played for the Cardinals from 2002-05, where he appeared in 54 games and made six starts. In his time with the Cardinals on the field, he recorded 107 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, three fumble recoveries, five passes defensed and one forced fumble.

He also had one interception in those 54 games.

Following one season in Denver, Harris took some time off before getting started in the Cardinals’ front office as a scout in 2008. From there, Harris started to climb the front office ladder, eventually landing the VP of Player Personnel job in 2021, a role he held through the 2023 season before the team parted ways with Harris in February.

Harris later declined an interview for the New England Patriots de facto GM job, which was ultimately ticketed for Eliot Wolf. Harris’ exact role with the team is unclear but he has experience on the college and pro scouting side and figures to lend a hand in both.