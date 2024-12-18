Steelers’ Passing Charts: Week 15 Vs. Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now 10-4 after their worst performance of the season, discouraging to see against a strong 12-2 Philadelphia Eagles squad. Failed the litmus test abysmally, particularly on offense.

Couple of notes before we jump in. Thanks to Thomas Mock for his great work that helped me learn much of what I’m using in the series visually. Spikes and clear throwaways are removed due to being the correct situational decision, along with bats at the line of scrimmage. Three bats and a throwaway were removed.

QB Russell Wilson went 14-of-22 passing (63.6 percent) for a season-low 128 passing yards. At least there was a TD and no interceptions. Philadelphia’s defense was able to keep a lid on things, limiting Wilson to just one explosive play and no big-time throws, the value he normally brings to the passing offense.

This unleashed concerns about the Steelers facing elite teams in the postseason. Scheme was depressingly vanilla, along with not enough adjustments in both the pass and run game. The latter was a big issue, with just 56 team rushing yards, by far the Steelers’ lowest output of 2024. Both were tough to watch, including a need to not fall behind. Instead, the Steelers opened the game with five-straight three and outs.

The offensive line was clearly overmatched. Wilson had to get the ball out quickly overall and was sacked twice. The Steelers were 3-of-10 on third down, far from good enough compared to 10-of-17 (58.8 percent) from Philly’s offense. Can’t score if you don’t possess the ball, which was deflatingly in the Eagles’ favor (39:52-20:08). Historically bad numbers.

Quality and quantity were clearly lacking.

Let’s start with a simple view of the 18 charted passes for Week 15, with number of throws at each pass distance:

T-1st. Behind the Line: 27.8 percent. Five passes. The first example was on 2nd and 8, a quick flat pass to TE Pat Freiermuth who was tackled for just a one-yard pickup. Know the Steelers like this play, and it’s gotten good YAC in the past, but maybe mix up when you call it instead of virtually every opening drive (they’ve yet to score on one all season).

Drive 4 featured the gift of great field position off a special teams forced fumble. This first down was a RB screen to Najee Harris with good blocks, including TE Darnell Washington and Van Jefferson on the perimeter. But infuriatingly lopsided two unnecessary roughness penalties on Pittsburgh came after a scuffle in the back of the end zone (Washington, WR Calvin Austin III with the former getting punched). The refs didn’t see that? Really? Eventual FG. Ugh.

Late second quarter, it’s 2nd and goal. Play-action boot left to WR Van Jefferson, who is stopped in his tracks for no gain. Early fourth quarter, a quick screen to Austin on first down with a bit of YAC on the six-yard gain.

Then, I’m flabbergasted. With just under 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter, it’s 2nd and 21 following a rarely called tripping penalty on C Zach Frazier and a batted incompletion to Freiermuth. At this down and distance, your best call is a behind-the-line swing route to RB Cordarrelle Patterson? If that’s really the look you wanted, why not Warren or Harris, who have been more successful YAC guys this season. Frustrating, and felt like a give-up moment.

T-1st. 5-10 air-yards: 27.8 percent. Five examples. Second and 24 to start the second quarter following an illegal-motion penalty (Jefferson) and a holding penalty (LT Dan Moore Jr.). It’s a crossing route from Austin, who sat down in the open spot of zone coverage and was quickly tackled on the six-yard gain.

Nearing halftime, nice concept and throw to Freiermuth on the slant with YAC, but there was always something in this game. As he was churning through defenders, he carried the ball away from his body, and an Eagles played punched the ball out. Thankfully Freiermuth fell on it first.

Same drive, a nice, decisive out-route throw to Freiermuth, who was unable to survive the ground, and it went for an incompletion. Then, a sack led to 3rd and 20 with 45 seconds in the second quarter. Wilson hit Austin up the seam, but he fell while making the catch for 12 yards. After playing for a field goal, K Chris Boswell connects to make the deficit 17-13 going into the locker room.

Early fourth quarter, Pittsburgh’s down 27-13 now. Wilson connects with Austin again, this time on a slant route, but a low throw limits possible YAC on the first down 10-yard gain.

No. 3. 0-5 air-yards: 22.2 percent. Four here. Yet to be mentioned was a 2nd and 18 late in the first quarter (following the accepted unnecessary roughness penalty on Austin). This throw to WR Scotty Miller was a bit outside on an out route. Miler on a diving effort made the catch, but it was overturned as he could not survive the ground.

Early second quarter, it’s 3rd and 18. Dump-off to RB Jaylen Warren, who was wide open against off coverage. He showed good effort but couldn’t shed multiple tacklers on the three-yard gain. Philly’s defense deserves credit, but the product was JV on this fifth-straight three-and-out drive.

Bit of light from the darkness next. This drive started with Pittsburgh’s first chain-moving play of the game, not occurring until 9:07 was left in the second quarter. Playing off the toss run (that had been unsuccessful) with a fake, and Wilson triggers the shallow crosser to WR Ben Skowronek at three air yards, delivering some refreshingly rare YAC down the sideline for a 17-yard gain. Nice scheme.

No. 4. 10-15 air-yards: 16 7-percent. Three plays. Fourth drive, it’s 3rd and 18. This miscue was a deep incompletion to Freiermuth. Wilson triggered to the back of the end zone and Freiermuth ran a slant with no one home and the pass fell incomplete. Also noted route congestion from others with two players in the same area. Fourth three and out but at least got the field goal to tie the game 3-3.

With 2:40 left in second quarter the Steelers scored their only touchdown. Third and goal from the 9-yard line, it’s a 3-by-1 formation to the right. Freiermuth running the slot corner route to that side played a rebound basketball drill from the DB on Wilson’s underthrow to come away with the score that cut the deficit to 17-10.

Then, another questionable decision. Fourth quarter, 11:16 left, 3rd and 22 (following failed swing pass to Patterson and penalties) down two scores. The play wasn’t bad given the circumstances, a 15-yard slot in-breaker to WR Mike Williams on his lone target of the gaeme. But the ensuing 4th-and-7 punt was a have-we-thrown-in-the-towel moment in my opinion. So difficult to stomach.

T-least. 15-20 air-yards: 11.1 percent. Two passes, both 15 air yards mentioned in the prior section.

T-least. Explosive (20-plus air-yards): 11.1 percent. Two passes, low for Wilson’s reputation and skill set, with the Eagles keeping the lid on the jar.

First was an early 3rd and 7 on the first three-and-out drive. Wilson had tunnel vision on Jefferson on the deep seam over the middle despite triple coverage, sailing it over his head incomplete. Noted Williams and Freiermuth in single coverage past the sticks as better options. Take what they give you and who knows how the game could have unfolded with some early momentum.

The other was the Steelers’ first offensive play after halftime. OC Arthur Smith and company dial up a flea flicker, a great throw and catch for 31 yards. Nice play call to try and gain momentum after the rough start. But after a couple successful runs, Najee Harris’ costly fumble gave the Eagles the ball. So deflating.

At least there have been so many more encouraging games this season with the Steelers coaches and players hopefully returning to that form. Here’s to hoping for that against more tough opponents because this felt more like a regression to the past couple of years of not-good Bob Steelers offense.

Here are the dots of completions/incompletions for the game:

Completion Rates By Distance:

WILSON:

Behind-the-line: 5/5 (100 percent).

0-5 air-yards: 2/4 (50.0 percent).

5-10 air-yards: 4/5 (80.0 percent).

10-15 air-yards: 2/3 (66.7 percent).

15-20 air-yards: 1/2 (50.0 percent).

Explosive: 1/2 (50.0 percent).

Worse than typical rates as you probably expected with the low volume 15-20 distance the only exception from the last game.

Completion Rates By Location:

WILSON:

Outside left numbers: 1/2 (50.0 percent).

Left numbers-left hash: 7/7 (100 percent).

Inside hashes: 0/1 (0.0 percent).

Right hash-right numbers: 4/5 (80.0 percent).

Outside right numbers: 2/3 (66.7 percent).

Really targeted between the numbers and hashes where Wilson has his highest completion rates of 2024. Low volume and missed in the extreme middle of the field downfield, and outside the numbers was also non-existent compared to past games and sans George Pickens.

Now for the heat maps for charted passes, then completions only:

Neither are good enough, with just one explosive air-yard completion and the only true explosive play of the game (not counting penalty yards).

Next, here’s Wilson and Fields’ 361 charted throws of the 2024 regular season:

No 1. 0-5 air yards: 38.8 percent. Previously 39.7 percent, 2023 35.0 percent.

No. 2. 5-10 air yards: 24.7 percent. Previously 24.5 percent, 2023 23.8 percent.

No. 3. Behind the line: 16.3 percent. Previously 15.7 percent, 2023 18.5 percent.

No. 4. Explosive: 15.0 percent. Previously 15.2 percent, 2023 12.4 percent.

No. 5. 10-15 air yards: 9.4 percent. Previously 9.0 percent, 2023 13.0 percent.

No 6. 15-20 air yards: 7.2 percent. Previously 7.0 percent, 2023 10.8 percent.

Ranks in pass distances remained the same this week. The most substantial uptick was behind the line (0.6 percent), which has been the case recently. The other increases were 5-10, 10-15, and 15-20, but important to recall the low sample of total throws Week 15. The 0-5 air yards were the biggest downtick (0.9 percent) while explosives also decreased.

RUSSELL WILSON:

Behind the line: 35/39 (89.7 percent).

0-5 air-yards: 57/75 (76.0 percent).

5-10 air-yards: 31/47 (66.0 percent).

10-15 air-yards: 11/18 (61.1 percent).

15-20 air-yards: 10/17 (60.0 percent).

Explosive: 19/33 (57.6 percent).

JUSTIN FIELDS:

Behind the line: 15/20 (75.0 percent).

0-5 air-yards: 57/65 (87.7 percent).

5-10 air-yards: 30/42 (71.4 percent).

10-15 air-yards: 8/16 (50.0 percent).

15-20 air-yards: 5/9 (55.6 percent).

Explosive: 6/21 (28.6 percent).

Fields was stronger at 0-10 air yards while behind the line and past 10-yard rates have been better with Wilson. Particularly explosives, with his rate more than doubling Fields’. Wow. Here’s to hoping that looks better moving forward.

Completion Rates By Location:

WILSON:

Outside left numbers: 38/63 (60.3 percent).

Left numbers-left hash: 42/48 (87.5 percent).

Inside hashes: 8/13 (61.5 percent).

Right hash-right numbers: 33/38 (86.8 percent).

Outside right numbers: 28/39 (71.8 percent).

FIELDS:

Outside left numbers: 35/53 (66.0 percent).

Left numbers-left hash: 14/20 (70.0 percent).

Inside hashes: 11/13 (84.6 percent).

Right hash-right numbers: 30/38 (78.9 percent).

Outside right numbers: 22/34 (64.7 percent).

Wilson has stellar rates between the numbers and hashes, over 86 percent on both sides, which improved once again. Outside the right numbers has been better than the more frequent other side, which became the lowest completion rate following Week 15. Comparing to Fields is also interesting.

To close, here are the dots along with heat maps for all charted attempts and completions only:

Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments.