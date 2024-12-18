Steelers Not ‘Whining’ About George Pickens’ Absence, Says Arthur Smith: ‘Nobody Cares’

Without WR George Pickens, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense couldn’t do much right against the Philadelphia Eagles. They really only got going on one drive, and that ended after a fumble by Najee Harris. Pickens brings an explosive element that the offense needs. And it’s unclear if he’s going to suit up Saturday in Baltimore. However, Arthur Smith doesn’t want to use Pickens’ absence as an excuse for the offense’s issues.

“Nobody cares,” Smith said Wednesday via team-provided transcripts. “Nobody is feeling sorry for you on the other side. You have to have the mindset nobody is coming to rescue you. I think, sometimes in this league, you want your best players out there, but when they’re not, what are you going to do about it?

“I think sometimes people fall into that victimhood of complaining and whining. That ball is kicking off 4:30, whatever time it is on Saturday, and we’ve got to go win.”

Smith is absolutely right. The Steelers could blame their offensive struggles on not having Pickens, but where is that going to get them? It isn’t going to change anything. Opponents are going to take it easy on them because they feel bad. The Steelers have to get creative and find ways to move the ball without Pickens.

Against the Eagles, they were almost able to do that. Smith had the Steelers run a flea flicker, and the play was a complete success. Russell Wilson hit Calvin Austin III for a 31-yard pass play, recreating the dynamic aspect of their offense that was missing. Unfortunately, the Steelers couldn’t capitalize due to Harris’ fumble.

It’s still up in the air whether Pickens will play this week. Hamstring injuries can be tricky, so rushing Pickens back isn’t wise. The Steelers will be in their biggest game of the year so far, battling for the AFC North crown. They barely beat the Baltimore Ravens the last time the two teams played. Without Pickens, the Steelers’ chances of winning the rematch could be slim.

However, it sounds like Smith has been working hard to make sure the Steelers’ offense doesn’t look as bad as it did against the Eagles. One of their other playmakers will need to step up if Pickens can’t go. They beat the Ravens with only field goals last time, but it might be hard to do that twice.