Steelers Make Practice Squad Swap Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a swap on their practice squad, releasing EDGE Ade Ogundeji and signing back OT John Leglue, the team announced Tuesday morning.

We have released LB Ade Ogundeji from the practice squad and signed OT John Leglue to the practice squad. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/bhMc5RpZnp — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 17, 2024

Leglue’s addition provides tackle and offensive line depth after backup tackle Calvin Anderson was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a groin injury, knocking him out for the rest of the regular season. Leglue has had multiple stints with the Steelers, first signing with the team in 2020. After spending time on their practice squad, he was called up to the 53-man roster and started five games in 2021 after injuries struck the offensive line.

A versatile player capable of rotating in at tackle, guard, and even a pinch at center, Leglue was waived by the Steelers during final cutdowns in 2022 but quickly re-signed to their practice squad. Carried there all season, he inked a Reserve/Futures deal with the Tennessee Titans for the 2023 offseason. The Atlanta Falcons signed him that November and he appeared in one game for the Falcons last season, logging eight snaps in a Week 16 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Pittsburgh brought Leglue back after final roster cutdowns, adding him to its practice squad, before releasing him in mid-November. He was elevated for one game against the Los Angeles Chargers but did not appear in the contest. Now, he’s back for a third stint as a Steeler. In addition to Leglue, Dylan Cook is also on the practice squad as tackle depth.

Ogundeji was needed after multiple injuries rocked the Steelers’ EDGE group, losing Nick Herbig and Alex Highsmith. He appeared in three games for the Steelers across Weeks 6-8, playing 25 total defensive snaps. He didn’t record a tackle but had one pass deflection. A healthier outside linebacker group and addition of Preston Smith, acquired at the trade deadline, made him expendable. Ogundeji was waived from the active roster in late October but quickly signed back to the practice squad where he was rostered until today’s release.