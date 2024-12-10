Steelers Keep Justin Fields Package In Holster For First Time Since Its Debut

For the first time in four games, the Steelers did not use Justin Fields. Over a three-game span, their backup quarterback logged 12 snaps on offense, rushing six times and throwing one pass. On the whole, the Justin Fields package hasn’t been overwhelmingly successful, but it’s had its moments.

On Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, however, the Steelers apparently felt that moment ever arose. After playing seven snaps against Cleveland the first time around, Fields didn’t see any in the rematch. That doesn’t mean the Steelers didn’t have a plan in place for him—it just means that they didn’t use it.

A couple weeks back, Justin Fields said that the Steelers put together a plan for him every week. On Sunday, we found out, to no surprise, that it’s no guarantee they will call upon it every week. And truth be told, there was no obvious moment screaming for Fields’ skill set.

A week earlier, the Steelers did bring on Fields to help close out the Cincinnati Bengals. He played just two snaps, but the second one sealed the game. On 3rd and 4 with 1:54 to go, he checked in and ran for seven yards on a keeper.

The Steelers gave Justin Fields a similar chance to close out his first game in this new package. And he had the play there, only he suffered from premature matriculation. Or, at least, he didn’t quite matriculate enough to bring about a satisfying conclusion. Perhaps he got a little overexcited for his first time, but Fields just said he thought he was beyond the first-down line.

Now, the Steelers really could have called upon Fields on Sunday, if they wanted to. In fact, they faced a very similar scenario as the week before. With two minutes to play, the Steelers were in 3rd and 5, and they ran the ball with Najee Harris.

Harris got the first down, but that is a scenario in which the Steelers might have previously used Fields. Still, there are reasons to consider why they did not. For starters, the Steelers were in the red zone, and they were up by two possessions. They also know that they put that play on tape just a week earlier.

At the same time, the fact that the Steelers didn’t use Justin Fields at all gives the Eagles something to think about, perhaps. After using him situationally for three straight games, including at critical moments, how will they handle it next? The Eagles will have to prepare for that look, regardless, but it changes the pattern.

Both Fields and Russell Wilson have admitted that they don’t ever really know when the Steelers will run the package. And Steelers OC Arthur Smith has also admitted that at times he could chase a look rather than exploiting situations.

Even on a day when the Steelers were absent George Pickens, though, they didn’t feel the need for the “spark” that Justin Fields could provide. But there may be a time, in any game, when they need it. And he will be ready and waiting for that opportunity once it arrives.