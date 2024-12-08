Steelers Injury Roundup: Ogunjobi Hurt, Tomlin Explains Pickens’ Absence

The Pittsburgh Steelers came out of Sunday’s game with a win over the Cleveland Browns and a relative good bill of health. Speaking to reporters following the team’s 27-14 win, head coach Mike Tomlin noted only one Steelers in-game injury beyond “bumps and bruises” common in AFC North football.

“Larry Ogunjobi went out with a groin,” Tomlin said via the team website, noting that he was unable to return late in the second quarter and into the second half.

Ogunjobi was initially questionable after sustaining a groin injury in the first half but returned to the game. Either late in the first half or out of halftime, he left again and wasn’t able to return. Pittsburgh came into the game short-handed along the d-line with NT Montravius Adams remaining on injured reserve and DL/NT Dean Lowry inactive, leaving just three healthy linemen: Cam Heyward, Keeanu Benton, and Isaiahh Loudermilk.

“I’ll have an update for you on Tuesday,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin also offered why WR George Pickens (hamstring) didn’t suit up against the Browns despite reports indicating he was expected to play.

“GP was listed as questionable. We didn’t feel like he was gonna be able to play the type of number of snaps that we thought would be worth putting him in a uniform,” he said. “To be quite honest with you, we didn’t want a small problem to become a big problem. And so we put a helmet on Scotty Miller. And as you can see, most of the time when you put the helmets on the healthy guys, man, they take care of the rest.”

Tomlin praised the job WR Scotty Miller did, getting a helmet and making three catches for 38 yards. His biggest play was a 21-yard sliding grab in tight coverage on third down.

Tomlin will provide his next Steelers injury update during his Tuesday presser.

CB Donte Jackson briefly late the game with a back injury but returned to finish things out. EDGE T.J. Watt seemed to limp off the field in the second half but returned after missing just a couple of plays.

The Steelers will play the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday at 4:25 PM/EST.