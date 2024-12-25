Steelers Hoping Experience Against ‘A Lot Of Really Good Play Extenders’ Helps Them Against Patrick Mahomes

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have their hands full with Patrick Mahomes, gimpy ankle and all. Despite concerns that he might not play on Saturday, he showed himself more than capable of navigating the football field. Donte Jackson hopes the Steelers’ recent experience will help them to contain the Chiefs quarterback.

“We’ve been fortunate to play against a lot of really good play extenders”, Jackson said via the Steelers’ website. “It’s the same as it always is. Make sure your eyes are where they’re supposed to be, and the play isn’t over [with Mahomes] until you see the ball hit the ground or the whistle’s blown. Plaster and be detailed in coverage. Never think the play’s over until you know for sure”.

While Patrick Mahomes will never set quarterback rushing records like Lamar Jackson, his mobility may be even deadlier. Jackson will occasionally break free for a touchdown, but Mahomes extends passing plays, leading to big gains downfield. The Steelers have done well overall containing quarterbacks, but they have been less successful ending plays that stay in the pocket.

Mahomes only has 2,231 rushing yards in 111 career games, which isn’t necessarily what you would envision for a “mobile” quarterback. For example, he has never rushed for 400 yards in a single season and certainly will not do so this year, barring the unexpected. But the Steelers would rather he take off than work his magic in the pocket.

They hope the lessons they learned while playing Jackson, Hurts, Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, Anthony Richardson, and other quarterbacks with significant mobility will help prepare them for Patrick Mahomes. This is the first time the Steelers have faced him in nearly three years, so it’s time they get a refresher.

However, one hopes the experience is more refreshing than their first three games against him. He has yet to produce fewer than 36 points against them, with a 14:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. In his one start in Pittsburgh, he threw six touchdowns. The Steelers are far from the only team with a Mahomes problem, granted. But they are only concerned with themselves and are the only team playing him this week.

The Steelers have far more to lose than the Chiefs today, though both have something to play for. If the Chiefs win, Mahomes and company secure the No. 1 seed. If the Steelers win, they keep pace to win the AFC North and the No. 3 seed. Should they lose, they would need the Ravens to lose one of their final two games. The Chiefs only need to win one of their final two to secure home-field advantage, though, or have the Bills lose a game.