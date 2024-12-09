Steelers’ Game Plan ‘Didn’t Change At All’ Without George Pickens, Says Pat Freiermuth

The Pittsburgh Steelers dealt with a little bit of a surprise this week when George Pickens was a late inactive. It seemed like Pickens would bring some fireworks to the game against the Cleveland Browns, but a hamstring injury ultimately forced him to sit this one out. Other players stepped up, though, making big plays when called upon. Although Pickens is their most dynamic weapon, the Steelers didn’t alter their game plan with him out, according to TE Pat Freiermuth.

“It didn’t change at all,” Freiermuth said after the Steelers’ 27-14 win via the team’s YouTube channel. “We have all belief in everyone on the offense. [Arthur Smith] told us before the game, and it was great.”

Although that may seem strange considering how amazing Pickens is, it makes sense. It seems like the Steelers weren’t sure what his status would be until the very last minute. This year, Mike Tomlin and company have been careful with easily aggravated injuries like the one Pickens is dealing with. They erred on the side of caution, and it paid off.

As a result, the Steelers didn’t really have time to alter their game plan. That was clear from the beginning of the game. Some fans might have been confused why Russell Wilson threw a contested ball to Scotty Miller on a third down late in the first quarter. It’s likely Pickens would’ve been in Miller’s spot.

Miller was the next man up, and while he didn’t come up with that ball, he did make plays. He finished the game with three catches for 38 yards, including a big 21-yard grab on a third down late in the fourth quarter. That also looked like a play designed for Pickens, and Miller made a Pickens-esque play.

Ruled a catch by Scotty Miller after review challenge #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/K3XS3yUXHD — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 8, 2024

In the long run, it’s probably good that the Steelers found a way to win without Pickens. He’s incredible, but if he’s not available, they need to be able to find a different way to move the ball through the air. Their receiving corps, including Freiermuth, proved a lot against the Browns. Hopefully they can continue to contribute even after Pickens returns.