Steelers Don’t Have ‘Enough Star Power’ On Offense To Win It All, Says Former NFL DB

Things look slightly bleak for the Pittsburgh Steelers with WR George Pickens nursing a hamstring injury. They managed to operate fine without him against the Cleveland Browns, but with some tougher competition coming up, they could be in a little more trouble. They’re trying to compete for a Super Bowl, but former NFL defensive back Logan Ryan believes their lack of high-end talent on offense will hold them back.

“Outside of George Pickens, they do not have real star power on offense,” Ryan said recently on CBS Sports HQ. “Yes, Russell Wilson is playing well, and playing good compared to what we thought Russell Wilson was these last couple of years, but is he the Russ of old still?

“I don’t know. Najee Harris is a good back. Is he one of the top backs you want to take? I don’t know. Outside of George Pickens, who’s a great receiver, he has his own issues with penalties, he has his own bone-headed plays. I don’t think [Pat] Freiermuth and the boys is enough star power to win a Super Bowl this year.”

Ryan’s issue is one the Steelers have been trying to solve since before the season started. First, they tried to trade for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Then, they went after Davante Adams when the Las Vegas Raiders made him available. They tried to add another star to their offense. Unfortunately, nothing ever materialized.

The Steelers did add Mike Williams before the trade deadline, but he hasn’t been a huge part of their offense so far. That could change with Pickens hurt. Williams had a slightly larger role last week, and it seems like that’s going to continue moving forward. If he can recapture some of the skill he had before he tore his ACL last year, the Steelers’ offense might be okay.

Their other saving grace may be the fact that their defense is loaded with stars. T.J. Watt needs no endorsement at this point. Cam Heyward looks ageless this year. Minkah Fitzpatrick hasn’t made splash plays, but he’s still one of the best safeties in the NFL. Alex Highsmith is no chump either.

Because of their incredible defense, the Steelers still might be able to contend for a Super Bowl. That unit gives their offense enough extra possessions to help balance out their flaws. As long as Wilson and company continue to protect the football, the Steelers should have a chance in any game.

Ryan’s concern isn’t misplaced, though. These next few games without Pickens will help reveal whether or not the Steelers can survive without his amazing talents. If their offense still puts up points and other pass catchers step up, Ryan might be proven wrong.