Steelers Don’t Have A ‘Want-To’ Tackling Problem, Donte Jackson Says: ‘Just Have A Problem With Finishing’

While he missed the Steelers’ last game, Donte Jackson certainly didn’t miss the team’s recent run of shoddy tackling. Having previously been arguably the best tackling team in the NFL, they have looked anything but since Week 15. As HC Mike Tomlin might say, there is nothing mystical at the root of the problem. Nor anything foundational.

The Steelers know how important tackling is to their success. And it’s not a coincidence that arguably their best tackler, DeShon Elliott, has missed the past two games. Jackson acknowledged yesterday that big tackles can be contagious, in fact. “It gets people going, and it does a whole lot for the defense when you can get guys down on the ground right where they get the ball”, he told the team’s website.

“It comes down to just tackling technique. I don’t think we have a problem with want-to”, Jackson said of the Steelers’ growing tackling concerns. “We just have a problem with finishing. I speak for myself. I don’t have a problem with wanting to go do it. Just got to finish a lot of them, come up with a body part”.

While Donte Jackson isn’t the biggest defensive back, he does not shy away from contact. That doesn’t mean he hasn’t had his issues with tackling, but he has also made his share of quality takedowns. Virtually all of his Steelers defensive teammates could say the same. It just seems as though when it rains, it pours, and it’s been pouring lately in Pittsburgh.

Or rather, not in Pittsburgh, as its past two games have come on the road. The Steelers return to Acrisure Stadium this week, and Donte Jackson expects to return, as well. It’s not looking as good for Joey Porter Jr., who exited Saturday’s game with a knee injury. But maybe there will be a Christmas miracle and he plays after all.

What I can tell you is that Patrick Mahomes averages 5.9 yards after the catch this season on his passes. That is the seventh-most in the NFL while Lamar Jackson is third and Jalen Hurts is 12th. The Steelers will have their hands full bringing down these Chiefs receivers, especially if they start lateralling.

No one loves a lateral more than Travis Kelce #LVvsKC on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/yMKm5IqRUN — NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2024

To make matters worse, the Chiefs have two of the game’s elite speedsters in Xavier Worthy and Marquise Brown. Brown just made his 2024 debut, averaging seven yards after the catch. Worthy is averaging 6.6 yards after the catch during his rookie season. Can the Steelers stick close to them, with a banged-up secondary, even with Jackson returning?