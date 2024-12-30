Steelers Could Be Cinderella Story Where ‘Prince Charming Didn’t Come Get Her,’ Says Richard Sherman

This season has been a roller coaster for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Many people doubted they were going to be successful before the year started, but they’ve proved them wrong. They secured a playoff spot a few weeks ago, although they’ve yet to capture the AFC North crown. That’s because of the losing streak in which they are mired. The Steelers looked like a Cinderella story heading into the postseason, and former NFL corner Richard Sherman believes they still could be, but with a vastly different ending if they see an opponent they know all too well.

“They’ll likely run into the Baltimore Ravens, and it’s a division game,” Sherman said recently on his podcast. “You throw the records out of the window when it’s a division game, even in the playoffs. It’ll be a dogfight. If Lamar Jackson plays like he’s been playing, and they let Derrick Henry run the football, it’ll be a Cinderella story where she didn’t get the glass slipper put back on her foot.

“She went back to stepsisters’ and stepmother’s house, and Prince Charming didn’t come get her because this story is over with.”

That’s an interesting comparison, but maybe not an incorrect one. Sherman is correct that the Steelers did go on a magical run this year. The odds were stacked against them, and yet they continued to win games.

Until recently.

In December, the magic has faded for the Steelers. They’ve lost their last three games in terrible fashion. They haven’t looked very competitive on offense or defense. Multiple players seem incredibly frustrated as well. For the past few weeks, it feels like nothing has gone right.

However, Cinderella’s story didn’t end when she was forced to run away from the prince. Things looked bleak for her, but her story still finished with a happy ending. That could be the case with the Steelers. Their story isn’t over yet.

Sherman is correct that having to face the Ravens in Baltimore in the playoffs wouldn’t be ideal. After all, they just recently crushed the Steelers in that same environment. It’s only one of a few different potential playoff matchups for the Steelers. Although it seems improbable, they could even still win the AFC North. They aren’t guaranteed to travel or face the Ravens in the first round if they do have to go on the road.

Just as well, the Steelers could shock the world if they do face the Ravens. They did beat Baltimore once this year. It might not seem likely, but neither did Prince Charming finding Cinderella. The Steelers just need to get back on track before the playoffs start. If they have an opportunity to get that glass slipper back on, they better make it fit.