Steelers Activate NT Montravius Adams From IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated Montravius Adams from IR, returning him to the 53-man roster, per the team. His 21-day practice window was opened on Nov. 27, and he is now expected to dress and play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The team has not announced an immediate corresponding move but will need to make one soon. Adams was listed as questionable on the Steelers’ final injury report but should suit up tomorrow.

He practiced fully throughout the week and will help offset the absence of DE Larry Ogunjobi, ruled out with a groin injury. Adams isn’t a defensive end like Ogunjobi but will bring depth and can serve as a rotational sub-package player. He might also allow the team to kick starting NT Keeanu Benton out to DE for a few snaps.

Dean Lowry and Isaiahh Loudermilk should see the bulk of the workload at end opposite Cam Heyward.

Adams last played on Oct. 20 against the New York Jets. He suffered a knee injury after playing only one defensive snap and one special teams snap in that game.

Appearing in seven games this year, Adams logged eight combined tackles, five solo tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and a QB hit. The Steelers signed him to a two-year extension this offseason after he appeared in all 17 games last year. He is a bigger body in the middle of the defensive line to help in certain base packages against the run and provide depth to the unit.

Adams is coming up on his 100th career NFL game, so he provides a lot of experience for the group. He will be reuniting with OLB Preston Smith on the field. Last time Adams played, the Steelers hadn’t traded for Smith yet. Now the two former Packers will be on the field together once again.

Along with Ogunjobi, SS DeShon Elliott (hamstring) and WR George Pickens (hamstring) will miss the Eagles’ game. From there, Pittsburgh plays back-to-back short weeks, a Saturday game against Baltimore in Week 16 followed by a Wednesday game versus Kansas City Week 17.

The Steelers and Eagles kickoff Sunday at 4:25 PM/EST.