Steelers Activate CB Cory Trice Jr. From Injured Reserve

The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated CB Cory Trice Jr. from injured reserve and added him to the team’s 53-man roster. Thursday was the deadline to add him to the roster before his 21-day window closed. Otherwise, he would’ve spent the rest of the season on IR.

After waiving RB Jonathan Ward yesterday, no direct corresponding move had to take place today.

Trice has been on injured reserve for several weeks after injuring his hamstring early in the team’s Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Trice was injured on the punt-return unit. It spoiled a good start to his season, Trice intercepting his first pass the week prior against the Denver Broncos. It was a crucial play in a low-scoring game, picking off rookie QB Bo Nix in the end zone to keep points off the board.

Prior to the injury, Cory Trice had been playing in the Steelers’ dime packages as the sixth defensive back. It’s not clear if he’ll have a similar role after returning to the roster. With DB Cam Sutton off suspension and the secondary healthy overall, Trice may be squeezed out of a defensive role. But he should provide cornerback depth and play on special teams, assuming he dresses Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Injuries have unfortunately been the story of his career, causing him to fall to the seventh round of the 2023 draft. At Purdue, he tore his ACL while battling other knee and ankle injuries. With the Steelers, he missed his rookie season with a torn ACL before suffering his hamstring injury in September.

NT Montravius Adams is practicing but remains on injured reserve. He could be activated before Saturday at 4 PM/EST or kept on IR for another week. His window opened on Nov. 27.

The Steelers and Browns kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.