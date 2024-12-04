‘Stay With Me:’ Hard Knocks Shows Mike Tomlin’s Message To George Pickens After Pick-Six

George Pickens is an emotional player that can get caught up in the heat of the moment during games. We have seen that with some of his fights after games this season. That is why it was concerning when he was interfered with against the Cincinnati Bengals, which resulted in him falling to the turf while CB Cameron Taylor-Britt returned an interception for a touchdown.

Mike Tomlin could be seen talking to him on the sideline after the play, and thanks to HBO’s Hard Knocks, we now know exactly what was said.

“Hey bro, it can’t define us today. I need you to stay with me,” Tomlin said. “This ain’t gonna decide the outcome of the game. Look at me, you all right?”

“Yes sir,” Pickens responded.

Tomlin has done his best to protect Pickens from the scrutiny of the media.

He ended up having two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in this game, which drew questions during Tomlin’s Tuesday press conference. Tomlin said he wasn’t interested in feeding the beast of the media, and said things are handled in house. He did say after the game that Pickens has to “grow up in a hurry.”

Last year, Tomlin spoke of Pickens’ maturation while acknowledging there is more meat on the bone. He is just 23 years old. That’s younger than multiple rookies on the roster to put things in perspective.

Tomlin is no stranger to star wide receivers with maturity issues. He kept Antonio Brown in check for years before it reached a boiling point. One of the great parts of having a well-respected and experienced coach like Tomlin in the building is he can get through to players better than others.

Rallying around Pickens wasn’t a one-man effort.

After one of his unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, OT Broderick Jones could be seen talking to Pickens on the field. He told the media that he was just advising Pickens to be smart and move on to the next play.

There was also a moment during victory formation at the end of the game where Cameron Heyward could be seen on the broadcast having a long talk with Pickens.

The team is rallying around their talented, young receiver.