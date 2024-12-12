‘Starts With Those Guys On The Edge:’ Luke Kuechly Highlights How Steelers Can Slow Saquon Barkley

Although they’ve seen some talented players this year, the Pittsburgh Steelers might be facing their biggest test yet in Saquon Barkley. With the Philadelphia Eagles, Barkley has been sensational, having a legitimate chance to break the NFL single-season rushing yards record. The Steelers’ defense isn’t short on talent, though, so Barkley’s day shouldn’t be easy. Former NFL linebacker Luke Kuechly recently shared how he thinks the Steelers can slow Barkley down.

“I think it starts with [Alex] Highsmith and T.J. Watt,” Kuechly said Thursday on Up and Adams with Kay Adams. “Are they able to set firm edges on the outside of that defense?

“If that ball continues to stretch to the perimeter of the defense toward the sideline, it opens up more lateral seams for Saquon to put his foot in the ground and get up field. I think it starts with those guys on the edge.”

Kuechly makes a good point. Barkley often makes something out of nothing by bouncing a run to the outside. It’s almost similar to how Lamar Jackson is able to create plays with his legs when he escapes the pocket. The play is never finished with Barkley until he’s on the ground.

Thankfully, the Steelers probably couldn’t ask for a better edge duo to defend Barkley. Watt is normally highlighted as a pass rusher, but he’s also an elite run defender. It’s not hard to find a play where he’s left unblocked and chases the runner down from the backside. Highsmith is also no slouch defending against the run. Together, they’re an imposing pair.

The Steelers have good interior players on their defensive line too. Cam Heyward seems to be ageless, and Keeanu Benton is coming along nicely. Hopefully Larry Ogunjobi will be healthy for this matchup as well.

Don’t let all of that make you believe the Steelers will immediately have the advantage. The Eagles’ offensive line is their greatest strength. All five starters are maulers who specialize in moving people. Right tackle Lane Johnson has a decorated resumé, and left tackle Jordan Mailata is a mammoth of a man. Watt and Highsmith aren’t going to have easy jobs.

The Steelers do have a solid core of linebackers to support them. Elandon Roberts plays like a hammer, crushing anyone in front of him. Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson are excellent athletes. If Barkley does make it to the second level, they have the skills to stop him.

Stopping Barkley is easier said than done. However, if anyone can do it, it’s the Steelers. This might be an example of an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. Something has to give, and hopefully it isn’t the Steelers.