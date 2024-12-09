Sikkema: ‘Damn Right’ Steelers Should Give Russell Wilson A Contract Extension

Last offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers totally overhauled their quarterback room. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields competed for the starting job, but now, it’s clear why Wilson won the job. The Steelers needed that clear distinction, too. Once this season is over, both Wilson and Fields will be free agents. The Steelers needed to know if either deserves a more long-term deal. Pro Football Focus analyst Trevor Sikkema believes the Steelers shouldn’t hesitate to give Wilson a new contract.
“He goes to Pittsburgh, and it’s almost like, ‘Is this it for him?'” Sikkema said Monday on PFF’s YouTube channel. “Is this kind of a year where it’s gonna be him and Fields, in and out of the lineup? I wondered if that would be the case. He looks awesome.
“Russell Wilson looks good enough to where like, damn right, you give this guy a contract extension unless you think you’re getting Sam Darnold or something. You could run it back with both these quarterbacks.”
Sikkema isn’t wrong. Wilson has the Steelers 6-1 through his seven starts. He’s elevated their offense to heights they haven’t seen since Ben Roethlisberger was their quarterback. Before this year, most people wrote him off, but he’s proved his doubters wrong. Wilson is still good enough to be a starter in this league.
The real question is going to be how much money Wilson commands. At 36, giving him a deal that keeps him locked up into his forties seems unwise. However, he could still be a quality player for the next two or three years. A deal around that length would probably be doable for the Steelers.
Perhaps Wilson will even take a more team-friendly deal because of how comfortable he’s gotten with the Steelers. It’s going to be an interesting saga to follow. Wilson’s play has earned him a nice payday, though.
It’s also interesting that Sikkema suggests the Steelers bring back Fields alongside Wilson. That situation seems trickier to predict. Fields played well throughout the first six games of this season. He stepped up while Wilson was injured, looking like he could still be a starting quarterback.
However, he might not get that chance in Pittsburgh. They went with Wilson over him this year, and it feels unlikely that would change next year if both of them return. Fields could receive a more lucrative and enticing offer from a different team as a younger, more athletic player.
Fields could also decide to remain in Pittsburgh. With both quarterbacks, there’s still no telling what could happen. The Steelers still have several regular-season games left. They probably aren’t thinking about contract extensions yet, either. They’re more focused on getting into the postseason and winning a championship.