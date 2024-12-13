‘Show Me Something:’ Mike Florio Challenges WR Mike Williams Against Eagles

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to upset the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend without WR George Pickens, someone else in the passing game must step up. Much as it would like to, Pittsburgh can’t run the ball 60 times to victory.

With Pickens sidelined by a hamstring injury, the closest receiver the team has to replace his skill set is Mike Williams. During a Friday edition of Pro Football Talk’s podcast, Mike Florio challenged Williams to step as up as No. 1 “Show Me” player of the week.

“He’s had flashes. He’s had moments. This is his opportunity,” Florio told co-host Michael Holley.

Acquired the day of the trade deadline, Williams made an immediate impact with his new team. Coming off the bench, he caught the touchdown pass that beat the Washington Commanders in Week 10. From there, he went silent, held without a target much less a catch the following three weeks.

When Pickens became a last-second scratch against Cleveland, Williams’ number was called. He finished with the game with three catches for 36 yards on four targets, including a nifty, one-handed snag downfield. Winning vertical and outside the numbers is his game and the closest way Pittsburgh can simulate Pickens’ strengths.

Facing an Eagles team capable of putting up points, the Steelers will need to match with big plays of their own.

“They need the other receivers to step up. Williams is the most accomplished of the bunch by far,” Florio said. “This is his moment, this is his time. In Philadelphia, chance for the Steelers to win their first game since [October] 1965. Show me something, Mike Williams.”

Receivers like Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek have shown their value but do it through the grunt work of run blocking. Pittsburgh’s chance for big plays best come from Williams and his size along with Calvin Austin III and his speed.

Williams will face tough matchups on the outside against either of the Eagles’ starting corners. Darius Slay is a veteran having another fine season while Quinyon Mitchell is one of the top defensive rookies of the season, all wrapped up in a sound scheme from DC Vic Fangio.

Given QB Russell Wilson’s penchant for throwing moon balls against single-high looks, Williams will need to take advantage of those moments Sunday. A big play can erase the need for a perfect, 10-play drive. And to beat the Eagles, the Steelers will need to make several big plays.