Shine Has Come Off Steelers’ 2023 Draft Class As Broderick Jones, Others Struggle In Year 2

There was a time not long ago when the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 draft class looked like it had the potential to be an all-timer. Steelers fans applauded GM Omar Khan for hitting an absolute grand slam of a draft that appeared to be filled with impact players and Pro Bowl-caliber talent.

Seventeen weeks into those players’ second season, fans are throwing challenge flags for further review.

We’ve heard head coach Mike Tomlin stress the importance of the “second-year jump” he expects his players to make. He looks for a clear progression from his players from Year 1 to Year 2. You could argue that none from the ’23 class has made that jump, which could be part of the reason the Steelers look eerily similar to years past, where they remain good but nowhere close to a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Let’s take a look, pick by pick, where we are with each guy:

— Broderick Jones (Round 1): Jones did not play right away as a rookie. When he finally entered the starting lineup midseason, he seemed to give the o-line a lift as the Steelers’ running game picked up steam. There was a sense that the Steelers had finally found a stud tackle and that Jones would be a stalwart on the offensive line for years to come.

Unfortunately, Season 2 has seen a regression by Jones. It feels like his mistakes just jump off the screen during a game. Penalties, missed blocks, and boneheaded gaffes at critical moments have defined his sophomore NFL season. Inevitably, when there is pressure on QB Russell Wilson or a penalty on the offense, the first thought that comes to mind is, “What did Jones do this time?” All hope is not lost, but is there anyone right now who thinks Jones is a building block for this team?

— Joey Porter Jr. (Round 2): Porter was widely considered a first-round talent the Steelers were fortunate to get at the top of the second round. Similar to Jones, he did not start immediately but when he finally got his chance, he was a revelation. For years, it had been a black eye that the Steelers couldn’t draft cornerbacks. With Porter, it looked like they had finally nailed it. A big, physical corner you could stick on the opposition’s best receiver and forget about it.

Year 2 of Porter’s career has been marred by an alarming number of penalties, including six in one game, and the Steelers’ secondary looking completely lost at times. It’s not completely Porter’s fault, but he has been as suspect as the rest of them during the defense’s pitiful second half of the season performance. Nobody is currently mistaking Porter for Rod Woodson.

— Keeanu Benton (Round 2): Benton has looked good to very good at times. There have been times when I thought he would be one of those all-time Steelers greats like Casey Hampton. However, like much of this overrated defense, Benton’s performance has not matched the hype. There simply hasn’t been that Year-2 jump we all were expecting. Teams have run wild up the middle, especially recently, gashing this defense at will. I’m not giving up on Benton, but he needs to step up and fortify the middle of the Steelers’ defense in a hurry.

— Darnell Washington (Round 3): Through Week 17, he has 19 receptions this season. He has one reception for eight yards during the current three-game losing streak. He is nothing more than a glorified offensive lineman who runs routes occasionally. He certainly does nothing to make the offense more dynamic.

— Nick Herbig (Round 4): Herbig has shown flashes of brilliance. He is stuck behind a couple of studs, but he had been making an impact anytime he was given an opportunity. Recently, however, Herbig has been a ghost.

Granted, Herbig has battled some injuries this season. But in his last four games, he has three total tackles, one solo. In two of those four games, he was blanked on the stat sheet. He may be a nice complementary piece, but let’s not make him the heir apparent to T.J. Watt just yet.

— Cory Trice Jr. and Spencer Anderson (Round 7): What can you say other than well, they’re still on the team? Trice is getting some playing time after battling injuries for most of his young career. Anderson is a versatile backup who can play multiple positions, which is valuable. Still, neither provides an answer to the multitude of issues this team is experiencing.

The bottom line? In 2023, this class looked to be a franchise-building masterpiece filled with talent, perennial starters, and Pro Bowlers. After further review, we might need to hold off on etching any of these names in the Steelers Hall of Honor.

There is still hope for this class to shine, and nobody is giving up on any of its players yet. But we simply haven’t seen the Year-2 jump many of us expected. Let’s hope the coaching staff can maximize the potential and talent of these players and that they become the cornerstones and all-time Steelers this franchise desperately needs.