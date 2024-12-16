Several Steelers Climb Latest Pro Bowl Vote Rankings

The Pittsburgh Steelers are well-represented in this year’s Pro Bowl fan vote rankings. This is the third week that results have been released, and this is the most Steelers and the highest ranking that many have received at their respective positions.

There were 12 Steelers receiving enough votes to be in the top 10 of their respective positions last week, and that number jumped to 16 this week, the highest number yet. P Corliss Waitman and PR Calvin Austin III returned to the list after falling off last week, and OGs Isaac Seumalo and Mason McCormick debuted on the list for the first time, per a release issued by the league.

Here are the Steelers that rank in the top 10 of their respective position groups overall:

Overall:

– OLB T.J. Watt: 1st

– K Chris Boswell: 1st

– DT Cameron Heyward: 1st

– ST Miles Killebrew: 2nd

– LS Christian Kuntz: 3rd

– CB Donte Jackson: 4th

– C Zach Frazier: 5th

– PR Calvin Austin III: 6th

– SS DeShon Elliott: 6th

– WR George Pickens: 6th

– CB Beanie Bishop Jr.: 7th

– FS Minkah Fitzpatrick: 8th

– P Corliss Waitman: 9th

– RB Najee Harris: 9th

– OG Isaac Seumalo: 9th

– OG Mason McCormick: 10th

Conference:

– OLB T.J. Watt: 1st

– K Chris Boswell: 1st

– ST Miles Killebrew: 1st

– DT Cameron Heyward: 1st

– LS Christian Kuntz: 2nd

– WR George Pickens: 2nd

– PR Calvin Austin III: 2nd

– RB Najee Harris: 3rd

– C Zach Frazier: 3rd

– CB Donte Jackson: 3rd

– FS Minkah Fitzpatrick: 3rd

– SS DeShon Elliott: 3rd

– CB Beanie Bishop Jr.: 4th

– OG Isaac Seumalo: 4th

– OG Mason McCormick: 5th

– P Corliss Waitman: 7th

Nobody from the Steelers fell in the rankings this week. Everybody either stayed the same or improved their position. Kuntz, Frazier, Elliott, Pickens, Fitzpatrick, and Harris all rose a spot from last week.

Three of the four Steelers rookies that have been playing are now among the top 10 at their respective positions. McCormick joined the party this week to join Bishop and Frazier. Payton Wilson is the lone Steelers rookie who is playing that isn’t on the list so far.

It’s looking like several Steelers will end up making the Pro Bowl when it’s all said and done.

This is only a third of the total vote, with players and coaches casting their ballots. There are 44 players that make it from each conference. Based on the positional breakdown for the roster, the following Steelers would be making the Pro Bowl if the vote ended today, and the fan vote was the only portion that mattered.

– OLB T.J. Watt

– K Chris Boswell

– ST Miles Killebrew

– DT Cameron Heyward

– WR George Pickens

– RB Najee Harris

– CB Donte Jackson

– CB Beanie Bishop Jr.

I don’t expect all of them to make it, and it’s possible guys like Fitzpatrick could sneak in due to players and coaches showing respect for what he does outside of the box score.