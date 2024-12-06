Scouting Report: How To Beat The Browns’ Defense

As we’ve been doing for several years now, we’ll break down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponent each week, telling you what to expect from a scheme and individual standpoint. This year, Jonathan Heitritter and I will cover the opposing team’s defense. I will focus on the scheme, Jonathan on the players.

Today, scouting the Cleveland Browns’ defense.

*Important note. For today’s report, we’ll be doing things a little differently. Because the Steelers played the Browns just two weeks ago and there haven’t been significant changes, we’ll have a more abridged version that focuses on the Browns’ Week 12 win. So this report will be laid out a bit differently and provide a more focus analysis since overall scheme and individual are similar.

Alex’s Schematic Report

Browns’ Run Defense

The Browns’ run defense has had problems stopping things all season. The Denver Broncos had success in Monday night’s win, rushing for 106 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns.

Against Pittsburgh, the Browns played a consistent eight-man box to stop the run. Even against 11 personnel, they would drop the SS down to plug things and had success doing it.

In our review of Arthur Smith’s poor game plan, we noted gap schemes struggled throughout the night. There wasn’t enough inside zone and duo to impose the team’s will and test the middle of the Browns’ defense. They’re weaker along the interior without Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who’s still out with an injury. There should be an emphasis on that going forward.

The Browns’ defense adjusted well once they saw a concept. Pittsburgh had positive runs off a short trap and a sweep with the frontside guard and center pulling but Cleveland adjusted well and countered throughout the rest of the game. Arthur Smith will need to have a solid plan, a much better one than before, and he fortunately has more time to prepare.

Browns’ Pass Defense

Lots of man coverage on third down. Didn’t even realize how man-heavy Cleveland was against Pittsburgh on possession downs until going back through the tape to prepare for today’s report.

Plenty of Cover 1/Cover 1 Lurk.

Interestingly, the Browns played looser against stacks – which Pittsburgh often did with George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth – on second down but tightened up on third down. That create chances for picks and rubs and route combinations that had success, especially early.

First example is on 2nd down. Second example is on 3rd down.

Cleveland defended the boot/flat game well. They did get too aggressive on one of these examples, leaving TE Pat Freiermuth open on a route that Russell Wilson never saw, but the flat (the Steelers’ first read) was often taken away.

Alert Myles Garrett on stunts and Cleveland running games, especially when he’s not at his normal RDE spot. He aligned at LDE on the first snap of the Steelers’ two-minute drill at the end of the half and got his third sack twisting from LDE into the opposite A-gap to take down Russell Wilson.

Jonathan’s Individual Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the driver’s seat in the AFC North race after beating the Cincinnati Bengals on the road Sunday. Pittsburgh now prepares to take on the Cleveland Browns at home this weekend in hopes of avenging Week 12’s loss to Cleveland.

Pittsburgh bested Cleveland in total yards in that game (368 to 304) but Cleveland forced three turnovers and racked up three sacks which made life hard on Pittsburgh’s offense to start the game.

EDGE

Cleveland’s crown jewel on defense is All-Pro DE Myles Garrett, and he had a day against Pittsburgh in their last matchup where he had five total tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks and three quarterback hits. LT Dan Moore Jr. will be tasked with providing better protection this time around as Garrett primarily plays on his side, but Garrett can move around the defense and line up up-and-down the line of scrimmage, making him priority No. 1 for Pittsburgh’s offensive line.

DE No. 54 Ogbonnia Okoronkwo started opposite of Garrett on the edge and was involved with three total tackles (one solo), but didn’t manage to get to Russell Wilson in the pocket.

DE No. 52 Elerson Smith rotated in and had one tackle in the performance while DE No. 57 Isaiah McGuire was credited with two total stops.

Defensive Line

No. 94 Dalvin Tomlinson only made one tackle in the last game against Pittsburgh, but he racked up four quarterback hits and proved to be a disruptive presence up the middle for Cleveland. He also made life hard for Pittsburgh running up the middle, being a stout, strong anchor for the Browns’ run defense.

No. 93 Shelby Harris made more noise on the stat sheet that his running mate in the last go-around, racking up four total tackles (two solo) and a tackle for loss. His blend of size, strength and quickness make him a handful for interior blockers to keep out of the backfield. No. 90 Maurice Hurst made a fair amount of impact rotating in with the starters along the interior, racking up three total stops and a tackle for loss, bottling up Najee Harris in the backfield on a third-and-short situation.

Linebackers

No. 58 Jordan Hicks and No. 30 Devin Bush started for Cleveland in the last matchup, and both accounted for six total tackles in the contest. Hicks provided more splash than Bush to the tune of two tackles for loss and a sack, but Bush also proved viable at inside linebacker, coming downhill to fill gaps against the run as well as pursuing ball carriers to the sidelines.

No. 43 Mohamoud Diabate also contributed a lot in the last matchup for Cleveland at inside linebacker, racking up six total stops himself (five solo) and a tackle for loss. He has a fair amount of play speed as well as spatial awareness to change pursuit angles to work around blocks as he chases down the ball carrier. Reserves No. 39 Khaleke Hudson and rookie No. 59 Winston Reid both contributed a solo tackle as well.

Cornerbacks

The top dawg at the cornerback for Cleveland is CB No. 21 Denzel Ward, and he had a strong performance in the last outing. Ward was solid in coverage and also contributed heavily in run support, racking up five total tackles (four solo) and a tackle for loss. No. 23 Martin Emerson Jr. was also active in run support, totaling six tackles (all solo) and a tackle for loss while keep a lid on things down the field in coverage. Hopefully with better weather conditions this time around, Pittsburgh will better attack the secondary down the field in the passing game.

No. 0 Greg Newsome made three total stops in Pittsburgh’s last meeting with Cleveland, but he also was in coverage with WR Calvin Austin III on his touchdown receptions up the seam. Newsome has been the man that’s been tested the most in Cleveland’s secondary this season, and he will likely be the man that Pittsburgh continues to pick on as they did when he was in both man and zone coverage in their last matchup.

Safeties

S No. 9 Grant Delpit led the team in total tackles against Pittsburgh in their last meeting with 10 (6 solo), doing a great job rallying to the ball in coverage as well as coming downhill in run defense. Delpit also recorded a tackle for loss and plays with great pursuit to the football. He represented himself well as a coverage defender, but better field conditions could help Pittsburgh this time around.

No. 1 Juan Thornhill was a playmaker for Cleveland in their last matchup, ranking second on the team with seven total tackles (five solo) as he did a great job showing off his range rallying to the ballcarrier to make the tackle towards the sidelines as well as in the box.

No. 12 Rodney McLeod racked up three tackles and played a healthy number of snaps (55 percent) as Cleveland’s third safety in their sub package defense. No. 33 Ronnie Hickman also saw a fair amount of playing time when Thornhill got injured, making four total stops on 22 defensive snaps. No. 37 D’Anthony Bell also saw some playing time and was in on one tackle.