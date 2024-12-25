Scouting Report: Chiefs’ Defense Bringing The Kitchen Sink To Christmas

As we’ve been doing for several years now, we’ll break down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponent each week, telling you what to expect from a scheme and individual standpoint. This year, Jonathan Heitritter and I will cover the opposing team’s defense. I will focus on the scheme, Jonathan on the players.

Today, we are scouting the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense.

Alex’s Schematic Report

Chiefs’ Run Defense

A stout defense led by a strong front. Kansas City runs a 4-3 led by DT Chris Jones, who is questionable for the Steelers’ game with a calf injury. His absence, should he sit out, would be massive. As a team, they’re allowing just 91.4 rushing yards per game, which is third-best in the league. The Chiefs are also giving up just 4 yards per carry and only 30 runs of 10-plus yards this season, second-best in the NFL.

ILB Nick Bolton is their top tackler, with 98 of them, including a whopping 70 solo stops. He rarely leaves the field, playing 95 percent of the time. Drue Tranquil is next to him in their nickel packages. In base, Leo Chenal joins them. He plays about one-third of their snaps. He does have three forced fumbles this year, and he is a good athlete and heavy-hitter who blocked a game-winning field goal attempt earlier this year—an impact player.

The DBs are active in Justin Reid’s 82 tackles and Chamarri Conner’s 72 (who won’t play due to a concussion).

Overall, they’re a disciplined and gap-sound unit without many weaknesses. Running between the tackles is a team’s best bet. The Chiefs flow well against inside zone schemes and squeeze them from the backside while the frontside keeps the back moving laterally and preventing a lane. They play the run really well.

Keeping it simple and downhill with duo and lead runs could be the Steelers’ best chance. Expecting a big running day is pie-in-the-sky, but a 4.0 YPC, 100-yard day as a team is a good goal to shoot for.

Here are some other defensive stats: Kansas City is allowing just 18.5 points per game, which is third-best in the NFL. They’ve given up under 20 in their last four games and at or under 20 in 11 of their 15 games this season.

Situationally, they aren’t great on third down, allowing opponents to convert 40.5 percent of the time, which is 20th league-wide. But they tighten up in the red zone, 51.1 percent, which is eighth-best.

Chiefs’ Pass Defense

Strong here, too. It’s an underrated secondary with an aggressive defensive coordinator in Steve Spagnuolo, the DC who beat Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. As a defense, they have 35 sacks this season. DE George Karlaftis leads the team with seven sacks and 26 QB hits. Tershawn Wharton is second at 5.5, and Chris Jones is third at five. Kansas City brings the heat. They’re registering a 26.9-percent pressure rate, fourth-overall across the league, and have the second-highest blitz rate doing so one-third of the time. Only Brian Flores and the Minnesota Vikings are higher (37-percent).

They allow a decent amount of yards per game, but that’s a product of playing with the lead. They keep the ball underneath at 6.8 YPA with just 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. They are giving up 45 completions of 20-plus yards, which is bottom third in the league, but it’s not an egregious figure.

Top CB Trent McDuffie has 12 breakups and two picks this season. Seven different Chiefs have picked off a pass this season.

The Chiefs play a variety of coverages and match routes. They don’t just spot drop-and-play combination coverages. With WR George Pickens back, I’d expect him to be bracketed in key moments. Kansas City did so to Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy two weeks ago—examples (the first is more of a match).

They defend the screen and RPO game well, and their corners/secondary tackle well. I wouldn’t try much of that against these guys.

They’re pressure-heavy. Justin Reid plays dime backer in third-and-long and often rushes. As does No. 21 Jalen Hicks and McDuffie, the latter registering four QB hits. But they’re also creative in the back end. Watch their safeties trade places on this C.J. Stroud interception—really fun and creative stuff.

Russell Wilson and the Steelers’ receivers must be aware of the change in the post-snap picture. The good news is that Wilson played against the Chiefs in the AFC West with Denver the previous two seasons, so he’s familiar with their scheme and style. This is especially helpful on a short week with little practice time.

Last thing. Up front, they often align with dual 3Ts on obvious passing situations. But when they have a 3T and a 2i, when that d-tackle pinches inside, it’s an alert the DTs are going to stunt. The d-tackle is pinching to reduce the space to execute the stunt.

Jonathan’s Individual Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to rebound quickly after a tough loss to the Baltimore Ravens on the road Saturday as they look to get back in the win column against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.

The Chiefs are 14-1 on the season and a Super Bowl favorite. They have a potent offense led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but they also have one of the more underrated defenses in the league. Kansas City’s defense ranks fourth in the league in points and total yards allowed. It ranks 15th against the pass but third in the league against the run.

Defensive Line

The Kansas City defense is headlined by No. 95 Chris Jones on the defensive line, being one of the best interior defenders in the game. Jones has had a down year in the sack department, with only five on the season. However, the five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro still has been incredibly disruptive. He uses his unique blend of size, strength, and athleticism to blow past opposing offensive linemen to get to the quarterback and stuff the run. Jones will play inside but also kick out to the edge, making him priority #1 for the offense to account for.

Jones’ running mate along the defensive line is No. 98 Tershawn Wharton, who has had a strong season himself in his first as a full-time starter, posting 26 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and two pass deflections. Wharton is a stout run defender with a great motor to rush the passer. He uses his bull rush to get pressure early and finishes with effort.

No. 69 Mike Pennel is a big-bodied defensive tackle specializing in early downs as a run defender. He has six starts this season and has sacked the quarterback three times in 2024. No. 91 Derrick Nnadi has played sparingly in a rotational role.

EDGE

The Chiefs have a host of pass rushers coming off the edge, but No. 56 George Karlaftis is the top guy for Kansas City. Karlaftis leads the team with seven sacks on the season, along with 33 total stops, eight tackles for loss, and a whopping 26 quarterback hits. Karlaftis does a great job getting off the snap with a great burst and uses his relentless motor to run down ball carriers and quarterbacks in pursuit.

No. 51 Michael Danna is a stocky pass rusher who only has 1.5 sacks on the season, but he is a strong, powerful run defender despite his size (6-2, 257 pounds) and has started 11 games for Kansas City this season. No. 90 Charles Omenihu served a six-game suspension to start the season but is back in the lineup and is a problem for opposing offenses to block thanks to his athleticism in his 6-5, 280-pound frame.

Kansas City also has No. 97 Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who was a former first-round pick in 2023 and is starting to see more playing time in a rotational role in 2024, starting two games and has 21 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble on the year. The Chiefs also traded for No. 55 Josh Uche, who has been working back from an injury.

Linebackers

No. 32 Nick Bolton has been one of the more underrated linebackers in the league since getting drafted back in 2021. Standing 5-11, 237 pounds, he is a great athlete who flies sideline-to-sideline in pursuit of the football. He’s a capable coverage defender, but Bolton makes his money as a run defender and blitzer, posting 98 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and four pass deflections.

No. 23 Drue Tranquill is a hyper-athletic linebacker out of Notre Dame who started his career with the Chargers but has become an integral piece of the Chiefs’ defense the last two seasons. He’s a good coverage defender and plays with great speed and power in pursuit, having 85 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, and two pass deflections on the year.

No. 54 Leo Chenal is an athletic, powerful off-ball linebacker who has 12 starts on the year for Kansas City, having forced three fumbles and deflected three passes to go along with 54 total stops, four tackles for loss, and one sack. Behind the starters is No. 44 Cam Jones, who serves as a core special teamer while seeing minimal snaps on defense.

Cornerbacks

The Chiefs are led on the backend of the defense by No. 22 Trent McDuffie, who has become an impact player since getting drafted in the first round in 2022. McDuffie recorded his first two career regular-season interceptions in 2024, along with a career-high 12 pass deflections. He has impressive quickness and awareness to break on passes. McDuffie is also an aggressive run defender and tackler, having 55 total tackles and six tackles for loss.

Also starting for Kansas City is No. 2 Joshua Williams, who has phenomenal length and size (6-3, 190 pounds) to cover larger receivers on the outside. He’s only allowed a 52.4% completion rate for 97 yards and one touchdown on the year. No. 27 Chamarri Connor has started as Kansas City’s nickel defender, making an impact as an aggressive tackler with 72 tackles on the season, but also has four pass deflections and two interceptions. Connor is working his way back from a concussion but has a shot to play Wednesday.

No. 39 Keith Taylor has hardly played this season. Rookie No. 30 Chris Roland-Wallace has had one start and has played a fair amount in sub packages, making 21 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, a pass deflection, and an interception on the year. No. 13 Nazeeh Johnson plays some at safety and in nickel/dome packages and has started five games in 2024, having made 44 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, and three pass deflections on the year.

Safeties

No. 6 Bryan Cook has developed into quite the starter at safety for the Chiefs after getting drafted in the second round back in 2022, providing sound run defense and a capable coverage defender to roam the backend. Cook has 70 total tackles, one tackle for loss, five pass deflections, and two interceptions on the year. He’s best in zone coverage but also holds his own in man coverage, allowing a 59/1% completion rate for 328 yards and two scores on the year.

No. 20 Justin Reid has been a mainstay in the Chiefs secondary since 2022, coming over from the Houston Texans. He’s interchangeable at free and strong safety, having good instincts in coverage, but also can trigger downhill against the run. Reid has 82 total tackles, five tackles for loss, eight pass deflections, and one interception on the season.

Rookie No. 21 Jaden Hicks has been a big addition to Kansas City’s defense this season, having snagged three interceptions and deflected three more without even starting a game. No. 26 Deon Bush also provides depth for Kansas City on the backend while providing special teams value.