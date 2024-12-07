Scouting Notebook: Top College Games And Prospects To Watch (Conference Championships)

Every week leading up to the slate of college football games, we will highlight several prospects in each matchup who project to be sought after in the 2025 NFL Draft. Specifically, we’ll examine how the Pittsburgh Steelers may view them.

NO. 16 IOWA STATE VS NO. 15 ARIZONA STATE NOON EST ABC

The Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona Sun Devils meet in the Big XII Championship Game in Arlington, Texas. For the Cyclones, keep your eye on WR No. 9 Jayden Higgins. The 6-4, 215-pound senior has the size and frame of an NFL wideout and the production on the field this season, catching 80 passes for 1,068 yards and nine touchdowns.

Higgins is a big-bodied red zone threat and a strong possession receiver over the middle, making him a quality prospect in the mid rounds of the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. He’ll look to solidify his status as a Day 2 prospect with a strong close to his senior season.

For Arizona State, be sure to watch RB No. 4 Cam Skattebo. The 5-11, 215-pound senior has had a strong 2024 campaign for the Sun Devils, amassing 1,398 yards on 247 carries (5.7 YPC) and 17 touchdowns, along with making a big impact in the passing game, catching 35 passes for 468 yards and two scores.

Skattebo has been a productive runner at Arizona State, possessing the size and strength to run between the tackles and the burst to hit big runs when he gets into the open field. Skattebo is considered a likely Day 3 pick as of now. The Big XII Championship game and any bid in the CFP could go a long way in solidifying his chances as a potential draft pick come spring.

NO. 5 GEORGIA VS NO. 2 TEXAS 4 P.M. EST ABC

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Texas Longhorns meet in the SEC Championship game for a rematch in Atlanta, Georgia. The man you need to watch for Georgia is LB No. 11 Jalon Walker. The 6-2, 245-pound junior dominated the Bulldogs the last time these two took the field, sacking the quarterback three times while totaling eight tackles and a fumble recovery.

Walker plays with relentless pursuit on nearly every snap and is a great athlete who can line up in the box or out on the edge, making him an enticing prospect for defensive coordinators should he decide to declare after the season.

For Texas, OT No. 78 Kelvin Banks Jr. has much to prove in this game, should he be healthy enough to go after sustaining an ankle injury the previous week. Banks is possibly the top OL prospect in the draft class, standing 6-4, 320 pounds, with good athleticism and movement skills for his size. However, Walker exposed Banks in their first matchup, letting up multiple pressures and sacks to him and the Dawgs’ defense.

Saturday will be a redemption game for Banks if he gets the green light to show scouts that the first game was a fluke and leave teams with little doubt that he should be OT1 off the board.

NO. 3 PENN STATE VS NO. 1 OREGON 8 P.M. EST CBS

The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Oregon Ducks square off in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the Big Ten Championship Game Saturday night. For Penn State, be sure to watch RB No. 10 Nicholas Singleton. The 6-0, 227-pound junior is an impressive athlete, having feature back size and the speed and burst to rip off big runs when he gets into the open field. His stats have been depressed due to Penn State running more of a backfield-by-committee approach with RB Kaytron Allen, but Singleton has been effective on a per-touch basis, toting the rock 121 times for 733 yards and seven touchdowns along with 33 receptions for 292 yards and four scores.

With minimal tread off the tires and being only a junior, Singleton could be considered a sleeper at the position, possessing the profile to handle a lead-back workload in the pros.

For Oregon, keep your eyes on DL No. 55 Derrick Harmon. The 6-5 310-pound redshirt junior has the ideal size, length, and frame you look for in an NFL-caliber interior defensive lineman. His play backs it up this year, having amassed 39 total tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two pass deflections.

Harmon is a great athlete for his size, having the speed and quickness to blow pass guards and center while also having the strength and power to anchor against the run and generate a bull rush in the pocket. He will look to help Oregon control the line of scrimmage in this one as he continues to help his draft stock in the lead-up to the CFP.

NO. 17 CLMESON VS NO. 8 SMU 8 P.M. EST ABC

The Clemson Tigers face the upstart SMU Mustangs in Charlotte, North Carolina, for Saturday night’s ACC Championship game. For Clemson, keep your eyes on OT No. 78 Blake Miller. The 6-6, 318-pound junior is a good athlete for his size, being able to get out and make blocks in space in the running game while having the length to protect the edge as a pass protector.

Miller is still young and could use some development, but from a measurables and traits perspective, there’s a lot to like about him. Should he have a strong performance in this game and help Clemson get into the CFP, look for his draft stock to rise.

For SMU, be sure to watch DL No. 5 Elijah Roberts. Roberts is a bit of a tweener, standing 6-4, 278 pounds, and can also line up as a standup edge rusher with his hand in the dirt inside the shade of the offensive tackle. He’s near the top of college football when it comes to pressures and has logged four sacks and two forced fumbles this season, having had 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles as well a season ago.

Roberts uses his hands well to fight off blocks as a pass rusher to get to the quarterback and provides good pursuit against the run. He will need to bulk up to kick inside as a full-time defensive lineman, but his disruptiveness and his production make him an intriguing Day 3 prospect to consider.