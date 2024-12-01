Scouting Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed on Saturday (Week 14)

Following the slate of games on Saturday, we will be highlighting several college football players and their respective performances as well as how they could be viewed going into the 2025 NFL Draft specifically by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NOTRE DAME S XAVIER WATTS

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish took care of business on the road Saturday, beating the USC Trojans 49-35. S #0 Xavier Watts had a strong performance for Notre Dame as the 6-0, 203-pounds senior posted nine total tackles (six solo), a pass deflection, and an interception returned 100 yards to the end zone for a defensive touchdown, undercutting a heave to the end zone and taking the distance to seal the victory.

Watts has had a great year after deciding to return to college last season, posting 50 total tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, eight pass deflections, and five interceptions. He plays with good range and instincts on the backend of the defense and will be one of the better safety prospects in this draft class.

TENNESSEE WR DONT’E THORNTON

The Tennessee Volunteers survived an early deficit to Vanderbilt on Saturday, retaking the lead to win 36-23 in convincing fashion. WR #1 Dont’e Thornton had a strong game for the Vols, catching just three passes, but made them count for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Thornton reeled in a long of 86 yards on the game, catching a slant and taking it the distance, outrunning the rest of the Vanderbilt defense to the end zone.

Thornton has put together a respectable season catching 25 passes for 614 yards (25.9 YPR) and six touchdowns. He is a big play threat with his speed as well as his size, standing 6-5, 214 pounds. He has the measurables that scouts drool over, and his ceiling is sky high as a prospect that eerily resembles former Pittsburgh Steeler Martavis Bryant thanks to his size/speed combination.

COLORADO QB SHEDEUR SANDERS (FRIDAY)

The Colorado Buffalos steam rolled the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Black Friday, blanking them 52-0 in their regular season finale. It was likely the last collegiate game for QB #2 Shedeur Sanders who went out with a bang, completing 34-o-41 pass attempts for 438 yards and five touchdowns to just one interception.

Sanders finishes the year with 3,926 passing yards and 35 touchdowns to eight interceptions while chipping in another four scores on the ground. He is expected to be one of the first two quarterbacks to come off the board come the spring, and while he needs to clean up his decision making and cut down on the turnovers, Sanders brings that playmaking factor NFL teams want to see in a potential future of their franchise.

BOISE STATE RB ASHTON JEANTY (FRIDAY)

The Boise State Broncos went to 11-1 on the season Friday, defeating the Oregon State Beavers to likely clinch their spot in the College Football Playoff. RB #2 Ashton Jeanty finished out his regular season campaign with a bang, toting the rock 37 times for 226 yards and a touchdown, having a long of 60 yards on the day.

Jeanty has had a phenomenal season, carrying the ball 312 times for a whopping 2,288 yards (7.3 YPC) and 28 touchdowns while also chipping in 18 receptions for 102 yards and a score through the air. He’s been a complete workhorse back, having the size and strength to pick up the tough yards in-between the tackles, but also the speed and acceleration to rip off the long runs once he gets into open space. Jeanty has played himself well into the first round and very well go go in the top 15 in this year’s draft.