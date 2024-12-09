Scotty Miller Found Out He Would Play And George Pickens Wouldn’t ‘3 Minutes Before The Inactives Came Out’

Despite his questionable status, Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens was expected to play yesterday, until he wasn’t. It’s not clear exactly when they made a final decision, but the players found out last. TE Pat Freiermuth told reporters a text from his father alerted him to the news. At least for WR Scotty Miller, he got a more direct line of communication.

“I didn’t know until about 3 minutes before the inactives came out,” Miller said via Dale Lolley writing for the Steelers’ website. “I’m just sitting there chilling in my clothes. Somebody came over and told me I was playing. … I thought George was going to be out there. It’s crazy, but when it happens, you’ve got to be ready to take advantage of it.”

In recent weeks, Miller found himself a healthy scratch, displaced by Mike Williams. With Ben Skowronek emerging as a special teamer and Miller low on the depth chart, there was little for him to do. But without George Pickens yesterday, a window of opportunity opened up, and he climbed through.

In all, Miller saw four targets during the game, catching three passes for 38 yards. That included a key 21-yard reception late in the game. On 3rd and 7, Russell Wilson looked his way down the sideline, and Miller hauled in the catch. The Browns challenged, but the catch stood as called on the field.

“I have had a great rapport with [Russell Wilson] since he signed here and I signed here,” Miller said. “A lot of us went out to LA and threw there. It’s easy playing with him. … I think Russ just does a great job of finding the open guy, honestly. His belief in all of us gives us that confidence to go out and perform.”

Prior to yesterday’s game, Miller only had two catches on the season for 31 yards. Both came back in Week 3, and he hadn’t even had a target since then until yesterday, minus two against the Giants. It was the first time Wilson connected with him even though he found weekly ways to praise Miller.

The Steelers, of course, never intended for Scotty Miller to be a focal point of their offense. They had George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth, Najee Harris, and Jaylen Warren for that. And they hoped that between Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson and Roman Wilson, somebody else would step up. Despite all that, they pursued a splash trade for a wide receiver for the better part of the year. They finally landed on Mike Williams at the trade deadline, the full effects of which are still playing out.

Whatever is to come, though, Scotty Miller got a chance to make a big play in a key moment in Pickens’ absence. And the Steelers put up 27 points in a win without Pickens, so all cannot be too bad. While they are obviously better with Pickens on the field, the Steelers actually showed a way to win without him.

It helps to get a couple of interceptions, including one from a defensive lineman, and recover a muffed punt, sure. But the Steelers aren’t about to play without George Pickens again this season if they can help it. And Miller will go back to the bench until he is needed again.