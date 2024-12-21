Schefter: Diontae Johnson ‘Likely’ To Be Claimed Off Waivers (And He Could Face Pittsburgh Again)

The fourth time could be the charm for WR Diontae Johnson. After being waived by the Baltimore Ravens Friday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports he’s likely to be claimed by Monday, possibly headed to a playoff contender in the AFC West. Schefter notes the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are potential landing spots.

Ravens WR Diontae Johnson is likely to be claimed on waivers Monday, per sources. Potential landing spots include but are not limited to the Chargers and Chiefs – if Johnson even makes it that far on waivers. pic.twitter.com/1d3Y4CR1RI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2024

Diontae Johnson began 2024 with the Steelers before being traded to the Carolina Panthers in a deal involving Day Three pick swaps and CB Donte Jackson. Johnson had only mild success there and, frustrated with the team’s poor quarterback play, was dealt to the Ravens ahead of the trade deadline for a meager return.

Though the Ravens had high hopes Johnson would be a missing piece for their playoff contention, it became a disaster of a deal. Johnson caught just one pass across four games. The team suspended him for refusing to enter a Week 13 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. After his suspension was lifted, the team and Johnson agreed for him to stay at home and not attend practice this week before his official release yesterday.

If Johnson is claimed by the Chiefs on Monday, he’ll be on the roster for the Steelers-Chiefs game two days later. The odds of Johnson actually being ready to play in that game are virtually zero, but he would be the second ex-Steeler in the Kansas City wide receiver room, joining JuJu Smith-Schuster. Kansas City showed interest in the offseason, but Pittsburgh reportedly didn’t want to send him to an AFC Super Bowl contender.

Even if Johnson is claimed by the Chargers or some other AFC playoff contender, there’s a chance Pittsburgh could see him in the playoffs. Pittsburgh has played Diontae Johnson once this year in their Week 11 win over the Baltimore Ravens. He was targeted twice but failed to catch either pass. He didn’t make it to today’s rematch.

Despite Johnson’s short fuse, his on-field talent and chance to help a team late in a season is too attractive for teams to pass up. But whoever claims him should have the intention of playing him. Otherwise, they might get the same results as Baltimore.

The waiver claim deadline is Monday at 4 PM/EST. It sounds like we’ll know Johnson’s new team by then.