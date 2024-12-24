Sacks Breakdown: Steelers Vs. Ravens

Breaking down the three sacks the Pittsburgh Steelers allowed in their 34-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16.

5:11 1ST, 1ST AND 10, 11 PERSONNEL, FIVE BLOCK VS. FOUR-MAN RUSH

The Steelers go play-action here, and the offensive line does a good job giving Russell Wilson time to get rid of it quick. But Wilson pump fakes and then holds onto the ball as the pass rush is bearing down on him. Wilson taking too many sacks because of his own doing was a concern when the team signed him, but it hasn’t shown up too much this season. On this play, it does, as Wilson has ample time to get rid of the ball for a completion or at least a throw away. Instead, he takes a costly sack that didn’t have to happen.

Blame: Russell Wilson

6:35 2ND, 3RD AND 3, 11 PERSONNEL, FIVE BLOCK VS. FOUR-MAN RUSH

A good stunt here by Baltimore to get Nnamdi Madubuike into the A-gap. The problem here for the Steelers is both Mason McCormick and Broderick Jones look to block Kyle Van Noy. The play call deserves some credit as Van Noy rushes right between McCormick and Jones and stresses both of them. That allows Madubuike to run through the A-gap barely touched and chase Wilson out of the pocket for the sack. It happens fast, and it’s a tough play for a rookie, but McCormick needs to peel off Van Noy when he sees Jones handling him so he’s able to get a block on Madubuike.

Blame: Half defensive play call, half Mason McCormick

11:28 4TH, 1ST AND 10, 11 PERSONNEL, FIVE BLOCK VS. FOUR-MAN RUSH

Broderick Jones just gets completely walked back into the pocket by Kyle Van Noy. Not a good rep at all and Van Noy gets to Wilson. The 11th-year veteran made the second-year offensive tackle look like the old one. These are the kinds of reps that could cost Jones a job going forward.

Blame: Broderick Jones

SACK BREAKDOWN (GAME)

Russell Wilson: 1

Broderick Jones: 1

Play Call: 0.5

Mason McCormick: 0.5

SACK BREAKDOWN (SEASON)

Broderick Jones:8

Coverage/Scheme: 7

Dan Moore Jr.: 6

Spencer Anderson: 2.5

Justin Fields: 2.5

Mason McCormick: 2.5

Isaac Seumalo: 2

Zach Frazier: 1.5

Arthur Smith: 1.5

Calvin Anderson: 1

Ryan McCollum: 1

Russell Wilson: 1

Darnell Washington: 0.5

PENALTY BREAKDOWN – ACCEPTED PENALTIES ONLY (GAME)

Broderick Jones: 1

PENALTY BREAKDOWN – ACCEPTED PENALTIES ONLY (SEASON)

Broderick Jones: 8

Isaac Seumalo: 4

Zach Frazier: 4

Darnell Washington: 3

Dan Moore Jr.: 3

Spencer Anderson: 2

Mason McCormick: 2

Ryan McCollum: 2