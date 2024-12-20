Sack Breakdown: Steelers Vs. Eagles

Breaking down the two sacks the Pittsburgh Steelers allowed in their 27-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15.

4:57 1ST, 3RD AND 3, 11 PERSONNEL, FIVE BLOCK + CHIP/RELEASE VS. FOUR-MAN RUSH

Steelers can’t extend their drive on third down here as EDGE Josh Sweat beats LT Dan Moore Jr. and brings down Russell Wilson for a sack. Broderick Jones gets beat too on the other side, but Moore loses to Sweat on the outside and can’t regain his positioning. Sweat is able to get home to end the drive.

Blame: Dan Moore Jr.

0:56 2ND, 2ND AND 10, 11 PERSONNEL, FIVE BLOCK VS. FOUR-MAN RUSH

This time it’s Jones who allows the sack, also losing to the outside against EDGE Nolan Smith. The Steelers were threatening to put points on the board at the end of the half, but the sack killed those hopes, and they had to punt and enter the half trailing 17-13. Smith’s speed is too much for Jones and he gets to Wilson. Smith’s athletic profile is one of the best of any outside linebacker, and it was on full display here. Just as Jones got beat on the first sack, Moore also got beat here but it’s Jones who gives up the sack that kills the drive.

Blame: Broderick Jones

SACK BREAKDOWN (GAME)

Dan Moore Jr: 1

Broderick Jones: 1

SACK BREAKDOWN (SEASON)

Broderick Jones: 7

Coverage/Scheme: 6.5

Dan Moore Jr.: 6

Spencer Anderson: 2.5

Justin Fields: 2.5

Mason McCormick: 2

Isaac Seumalo: 2

Zach Frazier: 1.5

Arthur Smith: 1.5

Calvin Anderson: 1

Ryan McCollum: 1

Darnell Washington: 0.5

PENALTY BREAKDOWN – ACCEPTED PENALTIES ONLY (GAME)

Dan Moore Jr.: 1

Zach Frazier: 1

PENALTY BREAKDOWN – ACCEPTED PENALTIES ONLY (SEASON)

Broderick Jones: 7

Isaac Seumalo: 4

Zach Frazier: 4

Darnell Washington: 3

Dan Moore Jr.: 3

Spencer Anderson: 2

Mason McCormick: 2

Ryan McCollum: 2