Sack Breakdown: Steelers Vs. Browns

Breaking down the one sack the Pittsburgh Steelers allowed in their 27-14 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 14.
3:48 4TH, 3RD AND 14, 11 PERSONNEL, SIX BLOCK VS. FOUR-MAN RUSH
The Steelers had the game in hand late, and in an obvious passing situation on 3rd and 14, Myles Garrett gets through to bring down Russell Wilson. He spins by Dan Moore Jr. and then beats Isaac Seumalo with power to get to Wilson for the only sack of the game for the Browns. The Steelers would get the ball back on the ensuing punt after Kadarius Toney muffed it and took over in Browns territory, but in Garrett’s mind, this sack with Cleveland trailing 27-14, was worth shushing the crowd after. An impressive play, but ultimately a meaningless one.
Blame: Half Dan Moore Jr., Half Isaac Seumalo
SACK BREAKDOWN (GAME)
Dan Moore Jr: 0.5
Isaac Seumalo: 0.5
SACK BREAKDOWN (SEASON)
Coverage/Scheme: 6.5
Broderick Jones: 6
Dan Moore Jr: 5
Spencer Anderson: 2.5
Justin Fields: 2.5
Mason McCormick: 2
Isaac Seumalo: 2
Zach Frazier: 1.5
Arthur Smith: 1.5
Calvin Anderson: 1
Ryan McCollum: 1
Darnell Washington: 0.5
PENALTY BREAKDOWN – ACCEPTED PENALTIES ONLY (GAME)
Dan Moore: 1
PENALTY BREAKDOWN – ACCEPTED PENALTIES ONLY (SEASON)
Broderick Jones: 7
Isaac Seumalo: 4
Darnell Washington: 3
Zach Frazier: 3
Spencer Anderson: 2
Mason McCormick: 2
Ryan McCollum: 2
Dan Moore Jr.: 2