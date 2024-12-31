Ryan Clark: Steelers Must Snap Losing Streak Against Bengals To Avoid Possible ‘One-And-Done’ Playoff Finish

No one needs to snap a losing streak like the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ryan Clark thinks if the Steelers make it four-straight losses Saturday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, there’s a high chance that streak will extend – and stop – and five. As in, another year of the Steelers being bounced on Wild Card weekend.

Analyzing Week 18’s matchup during ESPN’s halftime show, Clark said Pittsburgh needs to prove to themselves and the league they can beat a quality opponent and resume their winning ways.

“This team’s on a three-game skid and just not playing good football at all,” Clark told Jason Kelce and Scott Van Pelt during intermission of the Lions-49ers Monday nighter. “You played the Philadelphia Eagles, the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chief, but you can’t head into the playoffs 0-4. One, for the seeding purposes. But like Coach Tomlin says, you don’t want to go in limping into the tournament.”

Pittsburgh’s had a hard schedule but been thoroughly outclassed by all three of their playoffs, each a Super Bowl contender. The Steelers did little well as they were outscored a combined 90-40. The offense couldn’t run effectively, turned the ball over too often, and committed costly penalties. Defensively, stuffing the run, tackling, and basic communication were all problems.

One of the league’s coldest teams, Pittsburgh will host one of the NFL’s hottest in Cincinnati. Winners of their last four, they have an inside-straight’s chance of making the playoffs. Doing so requires beating Pittsburgh.

“You’re playing a Cincinnati Bengals team that is as scary as any on offense,” Clark said. “This could be something that leads into the playoffs for a one-and-done for the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Pittsburgh won the previous matchup in Week 13. But the two teams couldn’t be more different heading into the finale. Rest, practice, and health will boost the Steelers’ chances of winning. But they simply need to execute. To finish drives, get red zone stops, and contain a Bengals’ offense firing on all cylinders. Their defense is flying under the radar, allowing no more than 27 points in their last four games after giving up 30-plus in six of their first 12. It’s why the Bengals, despite being the road team, are favored to win.

Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. That’s what all wise investors say. But the more losses that stack up, the more Pittsburgh proves unable to meet the moment, the harder it is to believe this will be the year they break their playoff drought.